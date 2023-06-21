Orlando Brown Jr was a massive add by the Cincinnati Bengals this summer in order to help protect star quarterback Joe Burrow. When speaking on his new left tackle, head coach Zac Taylor had some high praise for Orlando Brown that will be music to Joe Burrow's ears, reports ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons.

“He’s a guy that feels like he’s been here for a lot longer than he has. There’s no shyness to him. That’s how you blend into a locker room and get to know people when you’re personable like that and he is, so I appreciate that about him. He asked really good questions, football questions. He wants to be the best.”

It is great to hear for both Burrow and all those associated with the Bengals that Brown is making himself feel at home. Taylor spoke more on the excitement that Brown is bringing into the locker room.

“It’s really exciting when you are able to acquire a player like that. He’s got all that tangible stuff and personality stuff. That’s all good stuff.”

Overall, it sounds like Orlando Brown Jr is already a perfect fit for the Bengals. This really comes as no surprise given that he has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons. This is exactly what the Bengals were looking for when trying to figure how to better protect Joe Burrow.

As the Bengals prepare for a huge season in their quest to return to the Super Bowl, it is safe to say that Zac Taylor sees Orlando Brown Jr being a big part of helping Joe Burrow propel Cincinnati back to the promised land.