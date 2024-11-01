The Houston Texans have been hit hard by injuries on the offensive side of the ball. But the team still has running back Joe Mixon. And that might just be enough. Mixon has been a man on a mission this season. Despite missing three games after his ankle was injured on a controversial tackle, Mixon is now fifth in the league in rushing. He’s topped 100 yards on the ground in each of the five full games he’s played this season, including Week 9.

The veteran running back appears refreshed and rejuvenated in his debut season with the Texans. He entered Houston’s Thursday night matchup against the New York Jets with 6,915 career rushing yards. After another 100-yard effort in Week 9, the 28-year-old RB has reached a major milestone, surpassing 7,000 rushing yards six games into his eighth season, per StatMuse Football on X.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Mixon in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Oklahoma. Mixon spent the first seven years of his career in Cincinnati, posting four 1,000-yard seasons. He helped the team reach the Super Bowl in 2021 and even threw a touchdown pass in the game. But in a shocking move the Bengals released Mixon after the 2023 season.

The following day, Cincinnati decided to trade Mixon to the Texans, getting some compensation for the productive RB. Houston was thrilled to have a runner of Mixon’s caliber land in their lap. The Texans quickly signed him to a three-year, $27 million contract extension.

Joe Mixon powers the Texans' offense

While the Bengals felt that Mixon lacked explosiveness, he’s demonstrated his remarkable talent in a new setting this season. The Texans entered their Week 9 contest with a 6-2 record. The team is in first place in the AFC South. However, Houston lost standout fourth-year wideout Nico Collins to a hamstring injury. Prior to their Week 6 game, the team was forced to move him to the IR, meaning he’ll miss at least four games.

Making matters worse, the Texans' other big offseason addition, Stefon Diggs, went down in Week 8 with a non-contact knee injury. Houston later learned that Diggs would miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

However, Mixon’s steady production gives the Texans’ offense a chance each week. The team lost 21-13 to the Jets on Thursday night, falling to 6-3. But Collins will return soon, giving second-year passer C.J. Stroud a major boost.

Houston will face the Detroit Lions at home in Week 10. Collins could return for the Sunday night matchup against the Lions. It’s unclear at the moment if he’ll be able to rejoin the active roster and suit up for the Texans when first eligible.