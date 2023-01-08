By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

If there’s a silver lining to the Damar Hamlin situation, it’s that we got to see just how loving and supportive the NFL community is. From simple things such as changing a Twitter profile picture to donating to Hamlin’s charity, everyone showed their appreciation for the Buffalo Bills safety. Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor, also had a little project to show love for Damar Hamlin, per NFL on FOX.

Zac Taylor's wife, Sarah, started a campaign at their kid's school to make get-well cards for Damar Hamlin. 53 schools ended up participating. On Friday, Sarah dropped off an entire carload of cards.@AKinkhabwalapic.twitter.com/zF3rYkIlVY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 8, 2023

Damar Hamlin’s condition proved that at the end of the day, football is just a game. Fans tuning into the game on TV commended the Bengals fans attending the game for being classy during the entire ordeal. Cincinnati fans went to the hospital and prayed alongside Bills fans. The entire NFL family also donated to Hamlin’s charity, bringing the total to over seven million dollars.

All of the goodwill and positive energy seemingly paid off, as Damar Hamlin is well on his way to recovery. Several players, including from the Bengals, have thrown their support and expressed joy in seeing Hamlin talk again. Football is a competitive sport, but at the end of the day, it’s just a game. These athletes know how dangerous this sport is, and so they’re quick to support their own when they go through something like this.

With Hamlin starting to recover, the Bengals players can now hopefully focus on the task ahead of them. It was clear that some of them (particularly Tee Higgins) was affected by that traumatic incident. Now, they are looking to make it back to the Super Bowl.