By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen addressed the media on Thursday for the first time since the Damar Hamlin injury, sharing some powerful and moving words about the situation. Among his initial comments in the aftermath of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, Allen had a classy and unprompted gesture for Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Higgins has faced some criticism, unfairly so, from corners of the internet, and Allen was quick to back him up on Thursday, via Ari Meriov.

Very classy move by Josh Allen, who made sure to say this before his press conference ended today: "People should not be attacking Tee Higgins whatsoever. Hopefully he found some relief today. I hope he doesn't hold that upon himself." Well done. 👏pic.twitter.com/9YoyHnXhzp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2023

“People should not be attacking Tee Higgins whatsoever. Hopefully, he found some relief today. I hope he doesn’t hold that upon himself,” Allen said of Higgins on Thursday.

Higgins was involved in the play during which Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin had made a tackle on Higgins during the play, but Allen wanted to ensure that fans and Higgins himself knew the Bills had nothing but love for him.

Among those to shockingly point the finger at Higgins was Bart Scott, who controversially claimed that Higgins’ actions on the play had resulted in Hamlin collapsing. Obviously, this is untrue, and Allen cleared the air on Thursday with a classy gesture that will surely be appreciated by the Bengals star.

Everyone is trying to move forward from the scary incident that occurred on Monday night, and Josh Allen made sure to look out for Higgins while breaking his silence on the situation. Higgins also addressed the media on Thursday, indicating that he’s grateful to hear about the positive reports surrounding Hamlin’s status, and is also trying to move on from the harrowing incident that occurred in Week 17.