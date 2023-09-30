The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Tennessee Titans in an AFC showdown at Nissan Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bengals-Titans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bengals are fresh off their first victory of the year, taking down the Los Angeles Rams in primetime on Monday Night Football. They overcame a slow start and dominated the second half, scoring a touchdown with Joe Mixon after churning the clock. Joe Burrow had 49 pass attempts despite his calf injury and completed 26 of them for 259 yards. Ja'Marr Chase finally had a breakout game, hauling in nearly half of Burrow's completions for 141 receiving yards.

The Titans were just decimated by the Cleveland Browns by nearly the exact score suffered by the Bengals earlier this year. They ran into a brick wall of defense, and both teams were only able to muster three points against Cleveland. They will look to see whose defense can produce a similar effort against the other, as coach Mike Vrabel is poised to go after the banged-up Burrow.

Here are the Bengals-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Titans Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: -2.5 (-110)

Tennessee Titans: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 41 (-110)

Under: 41 (-110)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Titans Week 4

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Cincinnati Bengals offense finally started to click in Week 3, and showed the ability to heat up in the second half and take over a game. Fans are accustomed to seeing Joe Burrow sling the ball around the field for 300+ yards, but that has been a different reality this year with a banged-up offensive line and a recurring calf injury that greatly affects his mobility in the pocket. He began to hit his stride with Ja'Marr Chase in the second half against the Rams and will have to deliver a similar performance with his top target to get past Tennessee.

As Cincinnati works to overcome injuries and get their feet under them, they are lucky to go against a struggling Titans offense. The total in this game is down at 41, and it figures to be low scoring as both teams have gotten off to slow starts. If the Bengals can keep the few Titans weapons in check, they will have a solid shot to cover on the road with a few passing touchdowns from Burrow. That will start with shutting down Derrick Henry, and the Bengals will have to turn around their poor rush defense in order to do so. They will also need to prevent Treylon Burks from catching deep balls from Tannehill, something that has energized their offense in previous games this year.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

The Titans just put up an embarrassing effort on offense against the Browns, and are in need of a big bounceback. Leading rusher Derrick Henry was held to just 20 yards and has the opportunity to get back in the groove this week. The Bengals defense gives up a whopping 151 rushing yards per game, and Henry may be primed to feast on them. He will be a major piece that can get the offense going for Tennessee, and open up Tannehill's passing game after the defense is forced to respect the run.

On the other side, the Bengals had trouble finishing drives against the Rams, finishing with four long field goals and only one touchdown. Mike Vrabel's defense will look to continue putting the pressure on them and forcing stalled drives to come up short in the red zone on Sunday. Burrow has been forced to get the ball out quickly due to his calf injury, and Titans linebacker Arden Key noted that the team is focused on batting down balls on his short throws.

Final Bengals-Titans Prediction & Pick

The Tennessee Titans' defense will be able to keep this close, and potentially have a chance to win with a short spread at home. This line opened at -4.5 for the Bengals before falling below three. Burrow's health continues to be a question mark each week and was barely able to complete 50% of his passes, a trend that the Titans' defense should be able to continue. Derrick Henry will be able to get going against a weaker Bengals defense and control the pace of play in a low-scoring contest that will see the Titans have a shot at an unlikely upset.

Final Bengals-Titans Prediction & Pick: Titans +2.5 (-110)