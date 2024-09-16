ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 6: Aaron Tau vs. Elijah Smith continues with a fight between Benjamin Bennett and Joey Hart in the heavyweight division. Bennett has won three fights in a row en route to his first shot on the Contender Series meanwhile, Hart is on a four-fight winning streak with all four wins coming inside the distance. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Bennett-Hart prediction and pick.

Benjamin Bennett (6-1) has put together a string of solid victories in each of his last three fights after suffering his first professional defeat to current UFC welterweight Trey Waters. Bennett will be looking to extend his winning streak to four in a row and secure his UFC contract when he takes on Joey Hart on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Joey Hart (6-1) has now won four fights in a row with all four of those wins coming by KO/TKO making him a dangerous opponent as he steps inside the Octagon for the first time. Hart will be searching for his 5th knockout in a row and secure his UFC contract when he takes on Benjamin Bennett on Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Benjamin Bennett-Joey Hart Odds

Benjamin Bennett: -110

Joey Hart: -120

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Benjamin Bennett Will Win

Benjamin Bennett is a 6-1 prospect fighting out of Denver, Colorado with 5 of those wins coming by KO/TKO. He comes into his shot on the Contender Series winning three in a row with two of those wins coming by first-round knockout. Bennett will be looking to extend his winning streak to four in a row when he takes on Joey Hart in Week 6 of the Contender Series.

Bennett is a well-rounded fighter who does well when he mixes in his striking with his grappling. He is a pressure fighter who’s always looking to put his opponent on their back foot and from there he’s able to land his boxing combinations. While he is at his best when he’s landing his takedowns and raining down vicious ground and pound, his striking has progressed a ton fight by fight and he possesses the power to crack the chin of Hart sitting him down and coming away with the big victory securing his UFC contract.

Why Joey Hart Will Win

Joey Hart has looked exceptional on the regional scene with a professional record of 6-1. All 6 of his victories have come by KO/TKO and is a riding a 4-fight finish streak heading into this matchup. Hart will be looking to get the biggest win of his career when he takes on Benjamin Bennett on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Hart is massive for the welterweight division at 6’3″ with a 78.5″. He will sport a 3″ height and 4.5″ reach advantage over Bennett and he will utilize that length in this matchup. Hart does a great job at using his kicks and straight punches to keep his opponents at the end of his strikes but he exceptionally dangerous when inside the clinch. He brutally finished his last opponent Tyler Scott in the first round with a vicious knee in the clinch. Hart will have to avoid being put on his back and as long as he can keep this fight on the feet he has the chance at landing the kill shot amassing his 7th knockout of his career and securing his spot in the UFC.

Final Benjamin Bennett-Joey Hart Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great scrap between these welterweight prospects. Bennett is going to need to look to mix in the takedowns with his improved striking meanwhile, Hart is going to need use his length to keep Bennett from pressing forward to defend the takedowns and keep this fight on the feet.

It’s going to be interesting to see who will be able to implement their gameplan the best as these two are very evenly matched coming into this fight on Tuesday night. Ultimately, expect Bennett press the action as he always does looking to land his boxing combinations and looking to mix in the takedowns however, it will be the length of Hart that is going to cause a ton of trouble for Bennett as Hart peppers him with strikes at range until he lands something flush flooring Bennett getting his 7th knockout victory of his career and securing his UFC contract on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Final Benjamin Bennett-Joey Hart Prediction & Pick: Joey Hart (-120)