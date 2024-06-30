NBA free agency is expected to be hectic, but one superstar who is set to hit the open market has gone a little bit under the radar. That player is DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls wing who is an unrestricted free agent. His free agent status means that he will be free to agree to a deal with whatever team he chooses when the free agent negotiation period opens at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.

With rumors running rampant about fellow free agents like Paul George and Klay Thompson, DeRozan's free agent status has not been heavily discussed, and there is a lot of mystery about where the wing will sign. Nonetheless, DeRozan will be one of the best free agents available.

The Bulls star is aging, and his play style will prevent him from fitting on a number of rosters. He will still be highly coveted, though, considering he averaged 24 points per game last season and has six All-Star appearances to his name. Plus, the Bulls seem destined to move on. The big three involving DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic didn't work out as the team planned, and the franchise signaled a rebuild when they traded Alex Caruso for the younger Josh Giddey. Now, DeRozan seems destined to be suiting up for a new team next season.

In this article, we are going to look at the destinations that make the most sense for DeMar DeRozan if he decides not to return to Chicago.

Philadelphia 76ers

Everyone should be viewed as a free agent target for the 76ers as of now. The team led by Joel Embiid has a lot of roster spots to fill out. On top of Embiid, Ricky Council IV and Paul Reed are the only players under contract for next season. Of course, Tyrese Maxey is only a restricted free agent, so he will surely be back next season, and Philadelphia was praised for drafting Jared McCain and Adem Bona.

Still, Philadelphia is going to be busy during free agency, and they have money to work with. The team has been rumored to be interested in Paul George, but if they can't land the Los Angeles Clippers star, then they should consider pursuing DeMar DeRozan.

Considering Embiid and Maxey's need to have the ball in their hands, DeRozan's fit with Philadelphia could be questioned, especially considering he isn't a catch-and-shoot three-point player. However, we are in the era of the big three, and the 76ers have long desired for a third superstar to work on the roster.

DeRozan has spent the majority of his career as a number one option, so he is overqualified to be a team's third superstar. The attention defenses have to give to Embiid and Maxey means that DeRozan would have more opportunity to expose defenses and mismatches than ever before. In Philadelphia, he would continue to score at a high level, and his improved three-point shot would help ease the concerns over his fit.

Los Angeles Lakers

With Paul George expected to bolt Los Angeles, DeRozan has been rumored as a possible replacement with the Clippers. However, we think that the other team in Los Angeles makes more sense for the Bulls player.

Los Angeles is always a preferred landing spot for free agents, but that may be even more so the case with DeRozan, considering the California native is from Compton and went to USC for his college ball. A return home makes sense for DeRozan and for the Lakers.

The team led by LeBron James is looking to contend for as long as their superstar continues to play for them, and considering the Lakers drafted Bronny James, LeBron is sure to wear the purple and gold for at least a couple of more seasons.

The Lakers defense has been solid over the last couple of seasons, but they have needed one more scoring threat to compete with the other contenders in the Western Conference. DeRozan has never been known for his defense, and his deficiencies on that end could be masked by the Lakers other defensive minded players.

He would provide the team with that scoring boost they need, though. DeRozan is a career 21.2 point-per-game scorer, and he still has plenty of buckets left to provide a team. DeRozan is most known for his mid-range shot. That is a skillset the Lakers could use help at. The Lakers have been rumored to be interested in DeRozan's teammate, Zach LaVine, but LaVine is still under contract for next season, meaning it would take a trade to land him.

DeRozan makes more sense for Los Angeles because the team can sign him in free agency, and considering he will be 35 years old next season, there is a chance that he won't cost as much to sign as some of the other superstar free agents.

Charlotte Hornets

There are seven teams with cap space this offseason, and the Charlotte Hornets are one of those teams who make sense as a DeMar DeRozan destination. The Hornets are looking to take the next step and become postseason regulars, and DeRozan could help them get over the hump.

Charlotte's young core is already in place, but they don't have a veteran leader capable of contributing on the court. DeRozan can do just that. While he can help direct the young guys, he also has enough left in the tank to be impactful for a playoff push.

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are an impressive young duo that start at the point guard and small forward positions, respectively. The team has a glaring weakness at shooting guard, though. While DeRozan has spent recent seasons playing the three and the four positions, he spent the majority of his career as a two-guard. DeRozan is one of the best shooting guards in league history, and he could slide right into the two-guard spot for the Hornets.