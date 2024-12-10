Colorado football “ain't hard to find” when it comes to Deion Sanders and the transfer portal. Now that the portal is open for business, Sanders and his staff will likely be hunting for new Buffaloes.

Sanders already fired off the warning after Colorado's 52-0 trouncing of Oklahoma State to reporters: “I am hitting that portal like never before.” Question is, who are the top targets CU should consider?

The top six here are an intriguing blend of former highly ranked star prospects. But also Group of Five talent with a connection to Colorado. Here are the six to watch as Sanders attempts to siphon away portal talent.

Johntay Cook, wide receiver, Texas

Cook started the movement of high-profile wide receivers entering the portal. Cook placed his name there in November by departing from Texas. But he ignited interest in Colorado by posting these five words on Sanders' Instagram page.

“I ain't hard 2 find,” Cook posted in the comment section.

Cook would add to Sanders' current streak of turning to transfers to bolster his offense. Travis Hunter, Lajohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn, and Will Sheppard all came via the portal. Cook is a four-star portal entry by 247Sports. Sanders needs a future run-after-catch threat. Cook fits that description. But he's not the lone WR Sanders should target.

Micah Hudson, wide receiver, Texas Tech

Sanders' warning of hitting the portal hard has got to include past five-star recruits. Hudson is one now available.

The Lubbock experience wasn't kind to Hudson, as injuries derailed his career. But the Temple, Texas native landed a Colorado offer from Sanders and company during the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Hudson is capable of delivering high-volume playmaking ability as a slot or outside WR option. He even got compared to New York Jets star Garrett Wilson out of high school by 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.

Kevin ‘KC' Concepcion, wide receiver, North Carolina State

Noticing an early theme here? Colorado's first three top targets are options who can help fill a soon-to-be decimated WR room.

Concepcion looks like the prime slot WR replacement for either Horn and Wester. The now former Wolf Pack star even handled carries at NC State as a fly sweep option. He accumulated 1,655 all-purpose yards and scored 18 touchdowns in Raleigh.

Horn and Wester proved they can operate efficiently as smaller wideouts for CU. The latter especially thrived in the Rocky Mountains in hauling in 10 touchdowns. Concepcion is one of the more intriguing portal entries in a deep WR transfer class.

Joseph Williams, wide receiver, Tulsa

Not done yet with mentioning potential WR options for the future of Buffaloes football. Williams even has a future visit to Boulder in the works, per 247Sports' Chris Hummer.

Williams leaves the Golden Hurricane earning American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors. He averaged an astonishing 19.6 yards per catch and scored five touchdowns.

The Arlington, Texas native is a larger option at 6-foot-2 and nearly 200-pounds. He'd bring needed size and speed to the mountains for “Coach Prime.”

Jordan White, center, Liberty

Now we slide to the trenches — a pivotal area Sanders and company must address. White rates as one of the better interior offensive line options for the portal.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound center is a road grader in the running game who helped the Flames tally 2,854 rushing yards and 28 scores off handoffs. Colorado needs to establish a ground game to take pressure off potential starter and five-star quarterback signing Julian Lewis.

Colorado happens to be his final portal visit on Dec. 20, per 247Sports' Hummer.

Gavriel Lightfoot, defensive tackle, Fresno State

Lightfoot is one more Group of Five talent bound to garner lots of attention in the portal. He established himself as one of the Mountain West Conference's best run stuffers.

The native of Moreno Valley, California could even follow the footsteps of another Fresno State defender once in his shoes. Leonard Payne went from the Bulldogs to the Buffaloes to close out his collegiate career. Lightfoot has one more season to play.

Lightfoot is a perfect, experienced option to improve a dismal rush defense. Colorado fell to ninth among Big 12 team against the run, but ranked 70th in the nation. Lightfoot's strength and tenacity can additionally free up the future CU pass rushers. Payne proved to work in Boulder. Perhaps Sanders can add another Bulldog for the Buffaloes.