It's rare for major NFL news to break in the middle of the night, but just that happened in the early hours of Friday morning. Specifically, reports emerged that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and star receiver Mike Evans are “at an impasse” in extension talks. Later on, Evans' agent said in a statement that if the two sides don't come to an agreement by Sept. 9, the star receiver will look to play elsewhere in 2024.

Mike Evans’ agent, Deryk Gilmore, says in a statement they will suspend contract negotiations with the Bucs by next week if a new deal is not reached. It may be Evans’ final season in Tampa, and Gilmore says the ball is in the owner’s court. pic.twitter.com/3NSAlB2YZK — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 1, 2023

Imagining Evans with a team other than the Bucs is extremely difficult, as he's been a franchise icon for nearly a decade. He has had at least 1,000 yards in each of his nine seasons, an NFL record to start a career. Tampa Bay's ineptitude for the early part of his career kept Evans from getting the attention he deserved, but when legendary quarterback Tom Brady arrived in 2020, more fans started to appreciate Evans' talent.

Now, though, the possibility of Evans leaving Tampa Bay seems more real than ever. The rebuilding Bucs are in a tough cap situation in 2024, and may not be able to pay Evans what he wants. While he could leave as a free agent after the season, it's possible the Bucs could trade him before that to at least get some value back.

With that said, here are four of the best destinations for Evans in a potential trade.

4. New England Patriots

We all know that Brady went from New England to Tampa Bay, but could Evans do the opposite? Beyond just the fun coincidence, the Patriots make a fair bit of sense for Evans.

The Patriots have been looking to upgrade their receiver room this offseason, as evidenced by their interest in DeAndre Hopkins throughout the offseason. While they lost out on Hopkins, they now have another shot at a true No. 1 receiver in Evans. Beyond just being a true No. 1, Evans also addresses a major need with his red-zone prowess, as the Patriots were the worst red-zone team in the league last year.

New England has over $98 million in cap space next year, so extending Evans would be a non-issue. For a team looking to kickstart their offense, nabbing a star receiver like Evans is a great way to do so.

3. Buffalo Bills

Admittedly, the Bills' fit has a few more flaws than that of the Patriots. Buffalo has far less cap space than New England for next season, in fact, they're actually more than $31 million over the cap. Additionally, the Bills already have a top-flight receiver in Stefon Diggs, so the position is far less of a need for them. Considering that Diggs has reportedly been unhappy with his role in the offense, adding another star receiver could actually have negative repercussions.

That said, this could be the perfect all-in move as Buffalo pursues a Super Bowl. Diggs and Evans would form one of the best receiver duos in the league, and Gabe Davis would be excellent as a No. 3 option. The Bills' offense is already very scary, and adding Evans would make it that much harder to defend.

Buffalo is probably not a long-term destination for Evans, but as a rental at the trade deadline, it's a great fit. On that note, it sure is convenient that the Bills host the Bucs just a few days before the deadline.

2. New York Giants

The Giants have a severe need at receiver, perhaps more than any other team. Currently, their receiver room features Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, and a rookie Jalin Hyatt as the top options. They did add tight end Darren Waller this offseason, but the team is still very weak on the outside.

Needless to say, adding a receiver of Evans' caliber would be huge for New York. The Giants are a team on the rise after a surprise playoff appearance last year, and this would be a bold move to prove they're for real. Former Giants receiver Plaxico Burress even endorsed this potential move, a clear sign of the potential reward.

Mike Evans x New York Giants = Championship? 👀@PlaxicoBurress thinks so! 🗣"Daboll, Schoen, go get Mike Evans. PLEASE!" pic.twitter.com/jtJvIxDvC3 — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) September 1, 2023

It's not like Evans would be a rental, either. The Giants have almost $47 million in cap space next year, so an Evans extension is more than affordable.

1. New York Jets

Following more than a decade of suffering, the Jets are all-in this season after acquiring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. To get to those heights, though, they may need an extra weapon for Rodgers.

Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson is great, but the Jets' receiver room after him is pretty unimpressive. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb have history with Rodgers, but aren't particularly special players on their own. The Jets could use some extra receiver depth, especially after Corey Davis' retirement, and Evans would provide that and then some.

Wilson and Evans together would simply be a nightmare for opposing defenses. The Jets have the cap space to bring him in for this season at least, and with them already going all out, it could push them over the top.