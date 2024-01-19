Keep reading to learn more about these unique offers, as well as my best NFL Divisional Specials picks for this weekend’s slate of games.

The NFL Divisional Round is a special weekend for football fans with the eight best teams playing, and BetOnline is offering unique betting specials for fans this weekend. You can bet on the highest-scoring (or lowest-scoring) game or team, any team to make a field goal of 55 yards or longer, which players will perform the best in fantasy football, and several other unique options are offered as well. Keep reading to learn more about these unique offers, as well as my best NFL Divisional Specials picks for this weekend’s slate of games.

Field Goal Special: Any Team to Make a 55+ Yard Field Goal

The farther teams go into the postseason, the better the defenses they will face. Points will be harder to come by, making every point that much more important.

The Ravens will regularly allow Justin Tucker to attempt ridiculous kicks, and he makes his fair share of them. It would be shocking if they have a field goal opportunity in the 55-60-yard range and don’t bring out Tucker to attempt it. The same goes for Harrison Butker in Kansas City.

In general, teams should be more willing to attempt field goals when every point matters more, which makes it likely at least one or multiple 55+ yard kicks will be attempted this weekend. The quality of kickers on these teams suggests if one is attempted, there is a good chance it will be made.

NFL Divisional Specials Pick: Yes (+100)

Highest Scoring Game

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers: +175

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions: +225

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills: +350

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens: +375

The Chiefs-Bills game features two elite offenses going at each other. Both teams have defensive units with some question marks, and the quarterbacks on both sides should be looking forward to this matchup.

Patrick Mahomes had the worst season of his career statistically, but he showed signs of righting the ship in the wild card game against Miami, and the Chiefs offense as a whole looked a lot better.

Isaiah Pacheco gashed the Dolphins for multiple big runs, and Andy Reid’s playcalling had the aggressive, creative feel to it that we have come to expect from Reid.

Two of the best quarterbacks in the league will be squaring off against each other, and in the past, this matchup has seemed to bring out the best in both Allen and Mahomes.

The Chiefs and Bills are both capable of scoring 40+ points on their own, and this matchup is likely to see both teams put up points in bunches, forcing the other team to try and keep up. This will lead to a high-scoring game with both teams taking chances and pushing the ball downfield. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the total exceed 60 points for this game.

NFL Divisional Specials Pick: Chiefs at Bills (+350)

Highest Scoring Team

San Francisco 49ers: +200

Detroit Lions: +350

Baltimore Ravens: +400

Buffalo Bills: +700

Kansas City Chiefs: +1000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1100

Green Bay Packers: +1500

Houston Texans: +2500

Realistically, there are several teams with a path to scoring the most points this weekend.

The 49ers have an elite offense and arguably the easiest matchup against a Packers defense that has had its struggles this season. The Ravens have an elite dual-threat talent at quarterback and are a threat to score in a variety of ways.

The Chiefs and Bills will be playing each other, and both teams are a legitimate threat to score 40+ points.

The 49ers are the favorite to score the most points this weekend, at +200. The struggle with predicting how the Niners' offense will perform is that they should have the easiest matchup against Green Bay, and their defense may also be the best in the league.

Jordan Love looked dominant against the Cowboys, showing poise and making all of the throws asked of him. The Cowboys' defense is far below the level of the 49ers’ defense, though, and Love will have to adapt.

If Love struggles and the Niners put up points early, this could easily end up turning into a game where San Francisco spends much of the second half running out the clock with slow, methodical drives. Even if these drives end in touchdowns, drives that last eight or nine minutes are not what bettors who pick the 49ers to score the most points this weekend will want to see.

The Chiefs-Bills game, meanwhile, will likely be a very competitive matchup. Both teams have electric offenses and defenses that are average to above average, but not quite elite. This should make for exciting offensive football. I'll take the Chiefs and the +1000 odds to get the best value here.

NFL Divisional Specials Pick: Chiefs (+1000)

Most QB Fantasy Points

Josh Allen: +350

Lamar Jackson: +400

Patrick Mahomes: +425

Brock Purdy: +525

Jordan Love: +700

Jared Goff: +750

CJ Stroud: +800

Baker Mayfield: +1200

The top three quarterbacks each have a unique playstyle. Mahomes is arguably the best pure passer in recent memory, while Jackson and Allen are each dual-threat quarterbacks. Jackson may be the fastest and most elusive runner at the quarterback position since Michael Vick, while Allen’s combination of passing ability, size, strength, and escapability might only be matched by Ben Roethlisberger at the peak of his powers.

Josh Allen is the favorite, followed closely by Jackson and Mahomes. Allen being a dual-threat quarterback gives him an edge over Mahomes, and the likelihood of a shootout in Buffalo gives him an edge over Jackson.

NFL Divisional Specials Pick: Josh Allen (+350)

Most Tight End Fantasy Points

Travis Kelce: +350

Sam LaPorta: +450

George Kittle: +550

Dalton Kincaid: +700

Mark Andrews: +950

Cade Otton: +1000

Tucker Kraft: +1000

Isaiah Likely: +1000

Dalton Schultz: +1200

Dawson Knox: +1500

Luke Musgrave: +1500

Brevin Jordan: +2000

Travis Kelce is the favorite, and he is also the best bet here. Kelce is an integral piece of the Kansas City offense, and he has earned Mahomes’ trust as his go-to guy.

If Rashee Rice can build on his breakout performance last week and draw more attention from the opposing defense, Kelce could have even more opportunities than he has had of late.

Pick Kelce for this bet and look for Mahomes’ top target to have a big night in Buffalo.

NFL Divisional Specials Pick: Travis Kelce (+350)