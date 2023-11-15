We take a look at the Pac-12 conference best quarterbacks, ranking which ones would be the best NFL Draft picks.

In its swan song season, the Pac-12 conference has produced some of its best football. Part of that is because of the quarterback play within the conference, which has been at an all-time high, producing NFL-caliber talent that will soon be headed for the NFL Draft, either this year or next. Here we look at and rank the best quarterbacks who are the best within the Pac-12 conference this season.

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans

What more can you say about Caleb Williams that hasn't already been said? At just 21 years old, he's already become the face of the next generation of quarterbacks to hit the NFL, and yet he's still wearing a college uniform.

What makes Williams so special is his ability to make plays out of the pocket, which he's had plenty of practice doing this season behind a shoddy Trojans offensive line. But it's his ability to make accurate throws with velocity on the run that's overly impressive.

Most NFL teams were probably wishing Williams could have declared for the NFL Draft last season after winning the Heisman Trophy. With USC regressing this season, Williams has done similar and won't have the ability to vie for a second Heisman Trophy. His numbers are still impressive, however. He's thrown for 3,249 yards, 29 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He'll be the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks

Bo Nix, at 23 years old, is now in his fifth season and has made 56 starts, which has given him a plethora of experience, going all the way back to his days at Auburn. And though his time there was a bit concerning, he's since made up for it since coming to Eugene.

He currently has the highest completion percentage in the country at 77.7 percent, throwing for 3,135 yards and 29 touchdowns. What's most impressive about that is that he's only thrown two interceptions all season in 332 attempts and has only thrown 25 picks in his collegiate career.

There might not be a more accurate passer in the Pac-12, or the country for that matter, than Nix currently. He's also the front-runner to win this year's Heisman Trophy and has his Ducks teams in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. Nix won't go first pick, but he'll be taken in the first round in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington Huskies

Also a Heisman Trophy favorite is his counterpart, Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who actually bested the Ducks earlier in the season. Since coming from Indiana, where he was often plagued with injuries, Penix has put himself atop the Pac-12 conference quarterbacks.

This season, Penix has thrown for 3,533 yards, 28 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, completing 68 percent of his passes. Penix is also a very accurate passer, where he has often been seen throwing many NFL-type throws over his career. Perhaps one of the only drawbacks to Penix is that he's a left-handed quarterback, which, depending on the team drafting him, would have to maneuver their offensive line around him.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

It looks like we're going to have to wait another season before we see Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, leaving for the NFL as his father stated on the Dan Patrick Show. Earlier this season, Sanders was looking like he could have been one of the top picks in the entire NFL Draft. That was until Colorado started losing, although that's not really Sanders' fault.

Even with his horrendous offensive line that has allowed him to get sacked a whopping 48 times so far this season, Sanders has been productive when he has the time to be. He's still completing nearly 70 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,144 yards, and 26 touchdowns to only three interceptions still.

If Sanders were to come out this season, there's still the likelihood he could be a late first-rounder or early second. But he's made all intentions, via his father Deion, that he will continue with the Buffaloes at least through next season. If Sanders can stay healthy and Colorado can improve its offensive line, then there's a strong possibility that he could be one of the top picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.