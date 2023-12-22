The NFL's Week 16 slate will offer numerous mouth watering matchups.

The NFL playoff chase is in full swing this weekend as Week 16 kicks off. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be fighting for their playoff lives when they host the Cincinnati Bengals, who can give their own playoff hopes a major boost if they can leave Acrisure Stadium with a win. Meanwhile the Philadelphia Eagles will look to bounce back from a disastrous three-game stretch and keep their dreams of earning the top seed in the NFC alive.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Bengals: -2.5 (-120), moneyline -154

Steelers: +2.5 (-102), moneyline +130

It wasn't long ago that things were looking up for Pittsburgh, who had a great shot at making the playoffs. The Steelers were sitting pretty at 7-4 with a pair of home games coming up against teams with a combined four wins at the time. There was optimism around young quarterback Kenny Pickett and the offense following a strong game to kick off the post Matt Canada era.

Things quickly unraveled for Mike Tomlin‘s squad after that. It started when Pickett went down with a potentially season-ending injury, although it appears he will return sooner than that. The Steelers lost back-to-back games against the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, two of the worst teams in the league. They failed to bounce back against the Indianapolis Colts, losing by 17 points.

Pickett had returned to practice, but his momentum towards a return has stalled and he was officially ruled out for Week 16.

Turmoil has been building in the Steelers locker room after George Pickens showed a lack of interest in blocking or chasing down the ball multiple times. Pickens’ play has been so concerning that there have been rumors about benching him and even calls to consider trading the young, talented wideout.

This is a Steelers team that is currently going nowhere fast and Cincinnati has played well in the absence of Joe Burrow. Although the Steelers are at home, they can't be trusted to back in Week 16.

Bengals-Steelers Pick: Bengals -2.5 (-120)

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins

Cowboys: +1.5 (-120), moneyline +102

Dolphins: -1.5 (-102), moneyline -120

The Cowboys have been dreadful outside of the friendly confines of AT&T Stadium this season. They will hit the road again in Week 16 to face a high-powered offense in Miami. After dominant games at home, Dallas' troubles away from JerryWorld resurfaced in Buffalo, where Dak Prescott and company suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of Josh Allen and the Bills.

The Dolphins feature an explosive downfield passing attack led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and two of the best home run threats in the league in receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. While Hill was held out of practice recently, head coach Mike McDnaiel had indicated that the plan is for Hill to play against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys defense will be pushed to their limits and trying to prevent chunk plays and limit the two speedsters in Miami’s offense.

Cowboys-Dolphins Pick: Dolphins -1.5 (-102)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Giants: +13.5 (-110), moneyline +570

Eagles: -13.5 (-110), moneyline -820

Let’s just get one thing out of the way: There is absolutely no value with the Eagles moneyline. Don’t even think about it. The single easiest way to lose money betting on sports is to back “can’t lose” favorites at absurd prices. Any team can win on any given Sunday, so avoid this kind of trap bet.

If you’re really inclined to bet the Eagles moneyline, add it to a small parlay in order to get a pick against the spread from the standard -110 line towards a more profitable +115 range.

The Eagles have stumbled of late, carrying a three game losing streak into this matchup and their playoff destiny is no longer within their control. While they have clinched a playoff spot, their fate as a top seed will depend on what happens with other teams. Home field advantage is still important, and it is important for the Eagles to win every game that they can down the stretch.

Losing to the Giants would also be a tough blow for Philadelphia’s psyche heading into the playoffs, while a wire to wire victory in dominating fashion will help Jalen Hurts and company forget the misery of the past few weeks.

The Giants have shown flashes of improved play in recent weeks, and two touchdowns is a massive spread in the NFL. It would be stunning if the Eagles somehow lose this game, but the Giants' spread is too valuable.

Giants-Eagles Pick: Giants +13.5 (-110)