Micah Parsons says he's faster than Tyreek Hill ahead of the Cowboys-Dolphins game.

We have a super matchup on Christmas Eve this year as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. However, Micah Parsons turned heads recently after claiming once again that he's faster than Tyreek Hill.

He tried telling everyone the same thing previously. So, it's not shocking to hear Parsons double down on his take. Regardless, it's hard to believe him considering how fast Hill is on the field. Even so, the Cowboys star didn't hold back when talking about a potential race with Tyreek Hill, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Tyreek knows I am faster than him. … It's not fun at all when you're getting ready to go against someone like Tyreek Hill because I know I got to run faster than I ever have all year. I might hit a miles per hour mach speed chasing someone like him. … It's fascinating to watch it, but when you're actually playing in it, it's like, ‘Ahh damn, I gotta deal with this s*** now, damn.' But it's cool. Tyreek Hill hooked me up with some tickets for my [family] coming down for the Christmas game. That's a blessing. I'm just excited to play.”

Two years ago, Micah Parsons did in fact defeat Tyreek Hill in a foot race in the Pro Bowl. However, when he was asked if he'd participate again this year, the Cowboys superstar claims he's not planning on being at the Pro Bowl. Instead, he has Super Bowl aspirations.

“I don't know. I don't plan on being in the Pro Bowl. Maybe Tyreek. I plan on spending my time here getting ready for something a little bit bigger.”

Maybe we'll see these two hit full speed and run down the sideline on Sunday. However, both the Cowboys and Dolphins are likely wanting the win more than just seeing who has the fastest players on the roster.