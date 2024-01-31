What players should the Falcons try to re-sign in the 2024 NFL free agency?

Now that the Atlanta Falcons have found their new head coach in former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, the next moves, minus putting together a staff, are looking at the roster.

The roster is going to have a lot of perceived holes just by looking at the list of Falcons set to hit free agency. Atlanta has 21 players set to hit the free-agent market (per Spotrac), and once the league's new year begins at 4:00 pm EST on March 13, the official signing period begins.

With a brand new staff looking at the list of players from the 2023 roster set to hit free agency, it makes it even more difficult to predict or assume which positions would be of most value other than just simply looking at the needs. Morris most likely will have a completely different mindset (at least Falcons fans are hoping) than former head coach Arthur Smith did. Nonetheless, let's look at some players the Falcons should at least give another look and possibly re-sign for the 2024 season.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Joker

Maybe this is just out of pure fandom, but Cordarrelle Patterson was an energetic spark for the Falcons when there wasn't any. Smith had some creative ways to utilize him early on, and then in 2023, his production took a drastic hit, along with seemingly his relationship with his head coach. That could have also been due to quarterback play, which, as Falcons fans know, was beyond terrible most of the season.

At 32, it's tough to say what Patterson could have left in the tank. Smith called him a joker instead of any traditional running back or wide receiver. Could new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson find some packages for him in his offense?

Jeff Okudah, CB

This one honestly comes with mixed emotions, and really, it leans more negatively than positively. Okudah was brought over in a trade from the Detroit Lions last offseason for a fifth-round pick. The Falcons are definitely in need of cornerback depth, not to mention some veteran leadership. The problem is that Okudah was considered at times a liability on the defense.

Outside of his rookie season, Okudah graded his worst in coverage this season at 46.0, according to PFF. He also received a 50.5 grade for defense. However, he didn't allow a single touchdown all season.

He'll be worth a look, but he also may have a high asking price not befitting his talent.

Ryan Neuzil, C

Ryan Neuzil has a very specific skill that every football team in the NFL needs: long snapping. You have to have that in the league, so this may be pretty high on the list for Morris and staff, specifically to special teams coordinator Marquice Williams, who is staying on staff with Morris.

Bud Dupree, Edge

The Falcons found a significant upgrade in their pass rush this season thanks to Bud Dupree. Dupree, in 16 games, had 6.5 sacks, 39 combined tackles (eight for a loss), eight quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and three passes defensed. But again, the question goes back to how Morris and now new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake value him in their scheme?

The free-agent market this offseason is set to be one of the hottest in recent memory, with a number of high-profile edge rushers being a large part of that. Who knows, with familiarity to the team and the possibility of a cheaper deal compared to others on the market, Dupree could be seen as high on the list to re-sign.