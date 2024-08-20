Qingyi is an S-Rank Electric Stun character who arrived Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)'s Version 1.1. Whether you own Qingyi already or are planning on getting her, this guide will teach you the best build for Qingyi in ZZZ, from her Disk Drives to her W-Engines, and more.

Qingyi is available in ZZZ until September 4, 2024. Make sure to get her during her rate-up. Otherwise, you'll have to wait for a while before getting her again.

Best Qingyi W-Engine

Here are the best W-Engines that players can equip on Qingyi:

1. Ice-Jade Teapot (S-Rank)

Ice-Jade Teapot is Qingyi's signature W-Engine, giving her increased Impact with each Basic Attack. Not only that, but it also increases the DMG that her squad members deal, increasing the player's overall damage output.

2. Steam Oven (A-Rank)

This W-Engine is a good alternative for Qingyi, as it increases her Impact the more energy she has. The only downside is that once she uses up her Energy, the Impact bonus only stays for eight seconds before disappearing again. This W-Engine incentivizes holding your Skill until the last moment.

3. Precious Fossilized Core (A-Rank)

This W-Engine excels in stunning high to full HP enemies, as Qingyi will inflict additional Daze the higher the enemy's HP is. The downside is that once the enemy goes below the 50% threshold, Qingyi will lose her additional Daze.

4. Six Shooter (A-Rank)

Contrary to Steam Oven that requires Qingyi to save her Energy, this W-Engine wants Qingyi to use her EX Special Attacks, as it increases the Daze that her EX Special Attack inflicts. The only problem is that the player has to wait 18 seconds before the full effect of the W-Engine kicks in.

5. [Vortex] Arrow (B-Rank)

This is the F2P option for Qingyi. With this W-Engine, Qingyi will deal additional Daze on their main target, which she can take advantage of thanks to the sheer speed of her attacks.

Best Qingyi Disk Drive

Here are the best Disk Drives for Qingyi

1. 4-Piece Shockstar Disco, 2-Piece Swing Jazz

Shockstar Disco is the default Disk Drive for Stun characters, as it gives them increased Impact, as well as additional Daze for their Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters. partner this with Swing Jazz to give Qingyi a 20% Energy Regen, allowing her to use her skill more often.

2. 4-Piece Shockstar Disco, 2-Piece Thunder Metal

Instead of giving Qingyi additional Energy Regen, players can opt to give her additional Electric Damage instead. Thunder Metal gives 10% additional Electric DMG to Qingyi, which partnered with her fast attacks, can easily stack up.

3. 4-Piece Shockstar Disco, 2-Piece Puffer Electro

Puffer Electro will give Qingyi additional PEN Ratio, allowing her to deal more damage by ignoring the enemy's DEF.

For the Disk Drives, try to get CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG on Disk 4, Electroc DMG% on Disk 5, and Impact on Disk 6. For Substats, try to get either CRIT Rate or DMG, then ATK%, then PEN.

Best Qingyi Builds

Premium Build

W-Engine – Ice-Jade Teapot

Disk Drive – 4-Piece Shockstar Disco, 2-Piece Swing Jazz

Team – Qingyi, Zhu Yuan, Nicole

This is perhaps the best build for Qingyi at the moment, as it activates her additional ability, while also supporting a strong DPS character. Qingyi will be in charge of Stunning the enemy targets, opening them up for further attacks. Nicole will make the enemy more vulnerable, while also strengthening Zhu Yuan.

Zhu Yuan can then step in and deal a lot of damage to the enemy target, easily taking down chunks of the enemy's HP, if not outright killing them. Qingyi can also serve as a Sub-DPS for the team, especially if the enemy is susceptible to Electric damage.

F2P Build

W-Engine – [Vortex] Arrow P5

Disk Drive – 4-Piece Shockstar Disco, 2-Piece Swing Jazz

Team – Qingyi, Billy, Nicole OR Qingyi, Anton, Seth

This is the more free-to-play option, using characters and W-Engines that the player likely already have. [Vortex] Arrow is a good F2P W-Engine, giving Qingyi the stats she needs without having to spend a lot of Polychromes.

Since Qingyi can activate her Additional Ability when there's an Attack character in the team, Billy is a great choice for a DPS, especially since the player also owns Nicole to activate their Additional Abilities. This makes it a well-rouunded team that plays similar to the Premium team above.

Alternatively, players can wait for Phase 2 of ZZZ Version 1.1 to try and get the new 4-star character Seth, opening the possibility of a mono-electric team. Anton will serve as the main DPS of the alternate team, with Seth activating both Qingyi's and Anton's additional ability.

That's all for our guide on the best W-Engine, Disk Drive, and team build for Qingyi in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC via the Epic Games Store and the official client.

