We've got the best Small Forward Builds to use in NBA 2K25's MyCAREER Mode. Although there are many MyPLAYER Templates that mimic real players, fans often like to create their own unique build. Therefore, we listed three different Small Forward Builds you can use to craft your next NBA Legend.

What Are The Best Small Forward Builds To Use in NBA 2K25?

#1 – All Around Build

Height: 6'7″

Weight: 224 lbs

Wingspan: 6'10”

This build takes away some of your defensive and rebounding attributes in exchange for better shooting skills, strength, and badges. Overall, this build lets you earn up to 30 badges which are Gold Level or higher. Another nice thing about this build is that no attributes take a major hit. Plus, you're still tall enough to be a secondary rebounder to the PF or C.

Essentially, this lets you improve your shooting skills, earn access to tons of good badges, and sacrifice very little. This is the best all-around build if you want a player with no obvious weaknesses.

#2 – All Offense Build

Height: 6'5″

Weight: 230 lbs

Wingspan 6'10”

If you don't care much for defense or dunking, this build solely focuses on your skills as a shooter. You'll have a 91 max 3pt attribute with a 94 mid-range shot. Additionally, you can earn up to 31 total badges which are gold level or higher. Although you're short and won't rebound well, you can always rely on your PF or C to do take care of that task.

But besides that, the only real weakness here is your 83 interior defense. Although your perimeter can be a 99, you'll struggle when opponents beat you inside. But with increased strength, speed, and agility, along with a bunch of good badges, it all makes up for these deficiencies.

#3 – Tertiary Rebounder

Height: 6'8″

Weight: 237 lbs

Wingspan: 6'10”

If you feel the team needs another good rebounder, but you also want to shoot well, this is a solid build. You get access to 29 badges with potential to reach gold level or higher. Your interior defense (99) and perimeter defense (91) make you a great defender, and you'll also have an 85 defensive rebound to help your team recover the ball.

The biggest weakness with this build is both your ball handling and overall speed. But if you're a good rebounder, you won't need to run fast in order to make a basket. Plus, the 99 max strength should help you when powering through defenders. In the end, it's not the top build, but a reliable one if you're looking to be a team player.

Overall, that includes our best Small Forward Builds for NBA 2K25. Feel free to make any adjustments you see fit. After all, the best build is really just the one that helps you and your teammates. So have fun and best of luck becoming an NBA legend.

