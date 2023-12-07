Texas football is having their best season in awhile, and to keep the momentum going, they'll need to reload in the transfer portal.

Texas football is back! Longhorns fans have been waiting for a season like this one for a long time, and they finally got it. Texas won the Big 12 Championship last weekend to improve to 12-1 on the year, and they moved up to #3 in the country with the win. The win also earned the Longhorns a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time ever. When this team lost to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry earlier this season, it looked like the Sooners could cruise to an undefeated record and playoff berth. Texas had other plans, however, and they will represent the Big 12 and take on Washington in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

Now that Texas football is succeeding at the level that fans have been hoping for, it is imperative for head coach Steve Sarkisian to continue this positive momentum. As we all know, college football is going to look a lot different next season with conference realignment, and the Longhorns aren't going to have nearly as easy of a path to the College Football Playoff. They had a few conference games this year against teams that weren't in the power five last season. It has still been an impressive season, but next year is going to be a different challenge in the SEC.

One thing that Texas football will have to do in the offseason to stay ready for the SEC is stock up in the transfer portal. Luckily for the Longhorns, quarterback Quinn Ewers is coming back next season, and the offense is looking like it should be in great shape. Their biggest issue this season was on pass defense, so transfers for the secondary would be good for Texas. Tightening up the defense as a whole should be a priority for this team in the offseason as they are going to be seeing some talented offenses next year. Here are three potential transfer options for Steve Sarkisian and Texas to look at in the offseason.

S, Andrew Mukuba, Clemson

Whoever lands Andrew Mukuba is getting a great safety and their pass defense will get instantly better. He's the top safety in the transfer portal right now, and with the talent he has, it would be surprising to see him not end up in the SEC or Big Ten. He is going to want to go somewhere where he can win a championship, and he would definitely be an immediate starter for Texas football. This seems like a good fit for both parties.

DL, Walter Nolen, Texas A&M

Walter Nolen is going to get attention from all the big name schools, and it's worth it for Texas to give it a shot. Nolen was already in the state of Texas and at an SEC school, and he could be looking to stay close by. This is another guy that was too talented to be on a team that wasn't successful, and he wants to be on a championship team. Sarkisian should certainly try to sway him to stay in the Longhorn state.

CB, Will Lee III, Kansas State

Another good player to target in terms of sharpening the pass defense is Will Lee III. He's a top 50 player in the transfer portal and he could be a starting CB at Texas. With the SEC and Big Ten emerging as the top two conferences in the country, top players are going to want to play in those conferences. That is likely going to be the case for Lee III, and Texas could be his new home.