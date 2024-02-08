What should the Clippers do at the deadline?

Amidst the excitement of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers stand at a very good spot. They have a sublime 34-15 record, which is the second-best in the entire league so far. As such, the Clippers emerge as formidable contenders for the championship title. As the deadline draws near, many do not expect the team to actively explore trade scenarios. However, we think there are interesting potential transactions involving key players such as Bones Hyland and even PJ Tucker. The Clippers' front office leaves no avenue unexplored in its quest to fortify the roster and elevate their championship aspirations.

The Clippers' 2023-24 NBA Season So Far

Coach Tyronn Lue's squad has enjoyed a remarkable season thus far. As of this writing, they have the best record in the Western Conference ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves. This underscores their competitiveness in the league. Their journey has been characterized by a remarkable surge, clinching victory in 26 of their last 31 games since December 2.

However, the team remains proactive, evaluating trade prospects ahead of the deadline. Reports suggest they are targeting trades for “tweener forwards” or “backup centers” to further bolster their roster. This strategic approach underscores the team's unwavering commitment to strengthening their lineup and maximizing playoff success.

Considerations

With substantial investments made, notably acquiring James Harden early in the season, the Clippers find themselves with limited resources. Their future draft picks have been nearly depleted. In addition, financial constraints pose additional challenges despite Steve Ballmer's willingness to support the team's $202 million payroll. Despite these obstacles, the Clippers are determined to press forward.

Sure, it won't be an easy task. However, leveraging PJ Tucker's contract for assets of greater utility remains a priority. The inclusion of remaining draft picks and a willingness to absorb additional payroll may further enhance trade prospects. Additionally, Mason Plumlee's expiring $5 million contract adds trade leverage. Also, players like Brandon Boston, Kobe Brown, and Bones Hyland are expected to be actively offered in potential deals.

Here we will look at the players whom the Los Angeles Clippers must move at the 2024 NBA trade deadline to improve their chances this season.

Enhancing Rebounding Capabilities

In recent months, the Clippers' roster has appeared remarkably well-rounded, resembling Boston's famed precision. They boast formidable talent in the backcourt and on the wings. In addition, the acquisition of Daniel Theis has provided added depth in the interior, though somewhat underrated. The Clippers can adapt to various play styles, whether big or small, thanks to their trio of genuine superstars anchoring any lineup.

Despite their overall prowess, a subtle weakness has persisted throughout the season: their middling performance on the boards. Presently, they rank middle-of-the-pack in terms of offensive rebounding percentage and even lower in defensive rebounding percentage. As such, the addition of another impactful big man focused on securing possessions could prove beneficial.

Seeking Frontline Assistance

Should the Clippers pursue trades, their focus should center on acquiring combo forwards capable of handling center duties in smaller lineups. Players like PJ Washington, Maxi Kleber, and Kelly Olynyk have emerged as viable targets.

Washington epitomizes this role with his versatility. Yes, his efficiency has fluctuated this season. Still, it could improve alongside the Clippers' array of superstar talents. His defensive prowess against various player types often goes unnoticed and could significantly benefit the Clippers.

Kleber's return to health would also benefit the Clippers. That said, the Dallas Mavericks might demand substantial compensation. This is particularly true if it involves relinquishing future draft picks.

As for Olynyk, his shooting and playmaking abilities align well with the Clippers' needs. Of course, negotiating with the Utah Jazz, especially if involving Tucker's contract, might prove challenging. Nonetheless, Olynyk appears to be the most suitable option and the best fit for the Clippers in such circumstances.

Exploring Bones Hyland Trade

Rival executives believe that acquiring Bones Hyland will require two second-round picks, per @ChrisBHaynes (Via https://t.co/rpyeBMeRAe) pic.twitter.com/WTnS8FLjuW — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 7, 2024

Regarding Bones Hyland, the Clippers are reportedly assessing interest in the 23-year-old guard. Despite his potential, Hyland's role significantly diminished following Harden's arrival. He has had limited playing time and an underwhelming performance this season. This indicates Hyland might thrive better in a different team environment. Reports suggest the Minnesota Timberwolves have shown interest in Hyland and other guards.

With a relatively affordable contract, Hyland represents a low-risk investment for potential suitors. This is given his restricted free agency status in 2025. Given his constrained role within the Clippers, exploring trade opportunities for Hyland seems prudent for both the player and the team's prospects.

Looking Ahead

Right now, the Los Angeles Clippers find themselves at an interesting juncture in their pursuit of championship glory. They can sit pat and still have a strong team. On the flip side, they can shake things up by shipping guys like PJ Tucker or Bones Hyland. The Clippers would surely want to address subtle weaknesses, particularly in rebounding while optimizing their lineup for playoff success. Strategic acquisitions of frontline reinforcements like PJ Washington, Maxi Kleber, or Kelly Olynyk could provide the necessary edge. As the deadline approaches, the Clippers' front office remains diligent and careful in making calculated moves that could shape the team's trajectory in the quest for NBA supremacy.