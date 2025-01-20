During the 2024 offseason, the Dallas Mavericks made the biggest splash by prying away Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. The move was expected to propel the Mavericks back into title contention, after falling short to the Boston Celtics at the NBA Finals. Although the Mavericks have plenty of star power, an injury bug has ultimately hit the team, further revealing the team's weaknesses highlighted by the lack of depth.

Make no mistake, injuries are a part of the game. However, even with their big three, the roster does have some glaring roles as well when it comes to their defense. With more attention needed in the wings and frontcourt, this piece will focus on the best trades the Mavericks must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Mavericks trade with the Portland Trail Blazers

Mavericks receive: Matisse Thybulle ($11 million)

Blazers receive: Maxi Kleber ($11 million)

The Mavericks have a big hole to fill defensively in the wings. Without a perimeter stopper with sufficient size, opposing teams have capitalized. It also doesn't help that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are defensive liabilities, despite their offensive firepower. In order to mitigate their weaknesses acquiring an elite defensive ace like Matisse Thybulle should solve the team's woes.

Thybulle doesn't need to score much to make his presence felt, which would be great for a Mavericks team that's already leaning on their big three. The Australian wing is capable of locking up the best perimeter players in the league. Currently, he is also averaging 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per outing. Coincidentally, Thybulle was nearly acquired by the Mavericks back in 2023 free agency before the Blazers matched Dallas' offer.

In order to trade for Thybulle, sending away Maxi Kleber would be a great option. Kleber has been a fixture in trade rumors, given that he hasn't impressed enough to be the Mavs' backup big. And for the Blazers, a veteran like Kleber should complement their young core. With a change in scenery, the 6-foot-10 big man should be given a chance to contribute more offensively by spacing the floor.

Trade with the Memphis Grizzlies

Mavericks receive: Santi Aldama ($3.96 million)

Grizzlies receive: Jaden Hardy ($2 million) and ) Olivier-Maxence Prosper ($2 million)

Another problem the Mavericks need to resolve is their frontcourt depth. Although PJ Washington has stepped up to Jason Kidd's request, the team should also find some help for him to successfully hold down the fort. As a result, a big man the Mavericks can realistically target is Spanish big man Santi Aldama.

Aldama is having the best season of his career. He is putting up 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Given Aldama's ability to be a playmaker and a threat at the post, there should be little to no problem integrating him into the team's system. He should also be familiar playing alongside Luka, given that they've had battles against each other at international meets.

In the ongoing 2024-25 season, it seems that the Grizzlies are currently looking for a defensive wing, according to ESPN. As a result, the Mavericks can offer youngsters Jaden Hardy and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Both of which have made some impact on both ends of the floor for the Mavs. These prospects might be enticing enough for the Grizzlies to give up Aldama, who's also on an expiring contract.

Trade with the Philadelphia 76ers

Mavericks receive: Andre Drummond ($5 million) and Adem Bona ($1.1 million)

Sixers receive: Dwight Powell ($4 million) and Spencer Dinwiddie ($2 million)

In order to further beef up their frontcourt, a trade with Philadelphia should materialize. The Sixers' Andre Drummond has proven to be a reliable backup center for various teams. Despite being past his prime, Drummond is still a rebounding beast who's capable of anchoring the defense in spurts. As a result, pursuing him should be a no-brainer.

Just last season, Drummond was actually on the radar of the Mavericks, according to Hoops Hype. His addition should fill the void for the Mavericks, whenever Lively or Gafford falls to injury. And as a bonus, Dallas could also acquire a diamond in the rough in the form of second-round draft pick Adem Bona. Bona is also another large body with his 6-foot-10 frame. Although still quite raw, his physicality, motor and size should be something to look out for.

In exchange, the Mavs finally get the chance to unload Dwight Powell. Moving him in exchange for Drummond would be a huge upgrade. Throw in Spencer Dinwiddie, who hasn't been consistent off the bench, and the Mavericks have a solid roster. On the other hand, Powell and Dinwiddie are veterans who have plenty of playoff experience and can support the Sixers' playoff push.