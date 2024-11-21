The Memphis Grizzlies are going with a next-man-up mentality as Thanksgiving Day dinner plans become more set in stone. Much like parents and children fighting over a refusal to eat certain vegetables, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have had little choice in the matter. Taylor Jenkins has had to mix and match the lineups as Morant, Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, and Zach Edey have shuffled from the court to the injury report. Thankfully, Santi Aldama has seized the opportunity that comes with an expanded role, helping Jaren Jackson Jr. keep this season on an NBA Playoffs track.

Jackson Jr. talked about watching Aldama grow as a person and player before a big matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I think he is still Santi. He is still going to throw a behind-the-back pass. He's still going to be saucy (after those plays) but he is just really in control of his body, of his movements. He is stronger but that is what happens. He is still like, what, 22 years old I think so, yeah.”

The Grizzlies know Aldama's floor now. His ceiling might be closer to a possible All-Star than most around the league expected three years ago. Jackson Jr. explained how solid fundamentals have led to some fun, highly efficient offensive explosions by the Spanish sensation.

“(Aldama) has been great. He has been getting better and better every year, he's just being more physical this year,” Jackson Jr. shared. “He is staying on his path when he drives. He is not getting pushed off and being able to finish over guys at a high level right now. Shooting the ball well even with a hand up. He is just making sound plays.”

Grizzlies giving Santi Aldama room to grow

Consistency, especially with a 27.4% three-point shot, is perhaps the last piece of the puzzle for Santi Aldama. He has scored in double figures in 10 of 10 games this season. However, he posted two points in two games, four in another, and six points in a win over the Denver Nuggets (November 17). There was also a nine-point night in a two-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets. In fact, Memphis is 1-4 in games where Aldama does not hit double-digit points.

Credit Jaren Jackson Jr. with carrying the Grizzlies but Memphis is 7-3 when Aldama gets to 10 or more points. The Grizzlies have lost only twice when Aldama manages more than a dozen points. He has five nights with nine rebounds or more but was not in the starting lineup in an NBA Cup rematch loss to the Nuggets (November 19). Taylor Jenkins needs Aldama to be flirting with double-doubles every night not once every other week though.

Six of the next eight games are at home and the Grizzlies should be favored over the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, and Indiana Pacers after a trip to face the Chicago Bulls. Aldama, Jackson Jr., and Jenkins will have a great opportunity to move into the Western Conference's upper echelon before the calendar flips to December.