Feeling romantic, dramatic, sad, happy or all of them? These best Valentine's day movies are what you need.

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be just about romantic dates. Singles can also experience the magic of the holiday by watching the best Valentine's Day movies. If you're planning a Netflix gathering with friends, loved ones, or flying solo, we've got you covered with our top picks for the occasion.

#1 The Notebook (2004)

This classic romantic drama tells the story of two young lovers who are separated by social class and distance. Unlike real-life couples, they eventually their way back to each other years later.

The Notebook is a classic tearjerker that will make you laugh, cry, and root for the couple against all odds. The chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams is undeniable, and the rain kiss scene is still one of the most iconic moments in movie history.

Now, yes, it's a cheesy romantic drama, but sometimes that's exactly what you need. Not to mention, it has a perfect balance of romance and drama. Imagine happily finding out Noah and Allie grew old together. Then finding out Allie was the same woman at the start.

#2 Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Straying away from tear-jerking movies, this romantic comedy-drama is based on Kevin Kwan's bestselling novel of the same name. The movie follows a native New Yorker who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family. She soon discovers that her boyfriend belongs to an extremely wealthy and traditional Chinese family, and hilarity ensues.

Not only is this movie a cultural phenomenon for breaking barriers for representation and featuring an all-star cast. It's also the perfect feel-good movie for Valentine's Day.

This movie is a feast for the eyes and a celebration of Asian culture. The cast is diverse and talented, and the story is a refreshing take on the classic rom-com formula. While it may not be the most original or groundbreaking film, it's a fun and entertaining watch that will leave you smiling.

#3 About Time (2013)

Turns out, we just can't get enough of Rachel McAdams. Her yet another rom-com Valentine's Day movie will make you long for a time machine,

The story starts with a young lawyer who discovers that the men in his family have the ability to travel back in time. He decides to use this power to improve his life and relationships, particularly his romantic prospects. Along the way, he meets a woman named Mary and falls deeply in love. The movie is a sweet and charming exploration of love, friendship, and the importance of living in the moment.

It's about time it gets the recognition it deserves this Valentine's Day.

#4 Pride & Prejudice (2005)

If #3 is about a time machine, this one is about going back to Jane Austen's time. The movie is set in 19th-century England and features stunning period costumes, beautiful cinematography, and a timeless love story. It follows a strong-willed and independent young woman who finds herself falling for a wealthy and prideful gentleman.

Director Joe Wright made it possible to interpret Jane Austen's classic novel as close as possible. The cast is excellent, with standout performances from Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. Even the score is perfectly fitting that if you're not a fan of period dramas, you'll be magnetized to the screen the whole time.

#5 Me Before You (2016)

This Valentine's, love is for everyone. Including people with limited abilities. Directed by Thea Sharrock, Me Before You tells the story of an optimistic young woman who takes a job as a caregiver for a successful banker who became quadriplegic after a motorcycle accident.

As they spend more time together, they form a deep bond, and soon life becomes full despite their disabilities. The movie is a poignant and heartbreaking exploration of love, loss, and the meaning of life. Alongside powerful performances, it's packed with witty humor, and emotional depth too.

It's one of those heartbreaker Valentine's Day movies. But in the best possible way.

#6 Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Now, not all best Valentine's day movies are about straight people. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, this romantic drama follows a precocious and sensitive young man who spends his summer in Italy with his family. There, he meets another handsome and charismatic graduate student who is working as a research assistant. Soon, the two find themselves in a whirlwind romance that eventually becomes their downfalls.

This indie darling is a beautiful and introspective film that explores the complexities of first love. The cast is excellent, with standout performances from Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer. Definitely, a great choice for anyone who wants a thoughtful and emotional cinema experience.

Where to Watch?