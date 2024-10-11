Xilonen is a 5-star Geo character who was first teased during Genshin Impact‘s Natlan teaser, and now she's been released as a wishable character in version 5.1. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be talking about Xilonen, her Talent priority, weapon, and artifact build, as well as the ideal companions to surround her with.

Genshin Impact Guide – Xilonen Weapon and Artifact Build

Xilonen will be available during the first phase of Version 5.1. She will be available alongside Chiori.

Xilonen Talent Priority

When leveling Xilonen's Talents, level her Elemental Skill first as that is her main utility, increasing its Elemental RES decrease and DMG. Follow this up with her Elemental Burst, increasing the healing it deals.

Round up Xilonen's Talents with her Normal Attack, which she will use sparingly; and hence the reason why it is the lowest priority in our list. Prioritizing leveling up her Normal Attack will lead to a very horrible experience.

Xilonen Weapon Guide

Peak Patrol Song

Peak Patrol Song is Xilonen's best weapon, giving her additional DEF from both the substat and its passive effect. Additionally, once the passive reaches maximum stacks, the sword also provides her entire team with an All Elemental DMG buff.

Flute of Ezpitzal

This is an alternative 4-star Sword for Xilonen, giving her additional DEF from its substat, as well as more DEF whenever she uses her Elemental Skill. Players will need to unlock and craft this weapon, however.

Cinnabar Spindle

This is another good 4-star alternative for Xilonen, thanks to its DEF substat. Unlike Flute of Ezpitzal, which increases Xilonen's DEF whenever she uses her Elemental Skill, this weapon instead buffs her Elemental Skill DMG based on her DEF.

The downside of this weapon is that it is an event weapon from Version 2.3. If players were not able to get this weapon back then, they will have no chance of getting the weapon now.

Favonius Sword

This is the last sword option for Xilonen, giving her Energy Recharge to allow her to use her Elemental Burst more often. However, as this sword does not give her DEF like the previous sword options, the player will need to compensate using Artifacts.

Xilonen Artifact Guide

4-piece Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City

This is perhaps the best Artifact set for Xilonen, and for most support Natlan characters. It allows her to charge her Elemental Burst faster thanks to the 2-piece effect, while giving her entire team Elemental DMG bonus whenever triggers an Elemental Reaction or enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state.

4-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams

This is a good alternative Artifact set for Xilonen, turning her into more of a Sub-DPS than a support. It gives her DEF, while also giving her a stacking Geo DMG bonus whenever she hits her enemies with a Geo attack. As her Elemental Skill converts her Normal Attacks to Geo DMG whenever it is used, she can effortlessly stack this Geo DMG Bonus.

2-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams & 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate

This is another alternative Artifact build for Xilonen, giving her both DEF and Energy Recharge. This allows her to use her Elemental Burst more often, while also increasing the DMG and Healing dealt by her Elemental Skill and Burst respectively.

Artifact Main Stats

As for Artifact Main Stats, get DEF% for the Sands, DEF% or Geo DMG% for the Goblet, and DEF or CRIT Rate/DMG% for the Circlet, depending on what role you want to use Xilonen in. Healing Bonus is a good alternative for the Circlet if players want to increase her healing output. For substats, focus on DEF%, Energy Recharge, and CRIT Rate and DMG (if using her as Sub-DPS).

Xilonen Team Guide

Xilonen is perfect for teams that cause Elemental Reactions thanks to her slow Geo application, as well as the Elemental RES debuff her Elemental Skill applies on enemies. Alternatively, players can also use her in a Geo team as a support for a Geo DPS.

Vaporize: Xilonen, Arlecchino, Xiangling, Yelan

This is one example of an Elemental Reaction team that Xilonen can help support. Her Elemental RES debuff will lower the enemy's resistance to both Pyro and Hydro, increasing the Vaporize damage they take.

For a more free-to-play friendly options, players can instead bring Xiangling, Bennett, and Xingqiu. If players have C6 Bennett, it can help even more thanks to Bennet's Pyro infusion for weapons within the Inspiration Field, which works really well for Elemental Reaction Teams in general.

Geo Team: Xilonen, Navia, Xiangling, Bennett

This is an example of using Xilonen as a Geo support for a Geo DPS, particularly Navia. This will help lower the enemy's Geo RES, as well as whatever element the player decides to Crystalize with. Xiangling and Bennett are good options for said elements, although Yelan, Xingqiu, or any other characters with good off-field Elemental application work here as well.

For a more free-to-play friendly option, Kachina would be a good alternative Geo DPS, as well as a fully built C6 Noelle with high Elemental Burst uptime.

That's all for our guide on Xilonen's best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Xilonen will be available with the arrival of the first half of Genshin Impact Version 5.1. Once this rate-up ends, players will have to wait until another rate-up to get her.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming, and consider subscribing to the ClutchPoints gaming newsletter.