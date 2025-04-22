ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're here to share our NFL draft odds series, make a No. 5 Overall pick prediction, and pick while analyzing the chances.

The NFL Draft is here, and there are many things to discuss, especially regarding the top four picks. We're here to share our NFL draft odds series, make a No. 5 Overall pick prediction, and pick while analyzing the chances.

The NFL draft is here, and it's time to speculate where players will wind up. Moreover, the talk of the town is what will happen in the top five because the quarterback class is not as deep, but other positions have a lot of talent available. Despite the lack of quarterback talent, the cupboard is not bare in this class.

We're here to analyze the top three players who could be picked in the fourth spot. Outside the top three, the rest are long shots, so while you can always bank on surprises, these seem locked in at that spot.

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently have the fifth pick in the draft. They could make a pick or trade back for an extra pick and use it to further their team. If they don't trade, some good talent should be available for the Jaguars, specifically for a team in desperate need of surrounding Trevor Lawrence with talent.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Draft Odds: No. 5 Overall Pick Odds

Ashton Jeanty: +145

Mason Graham: +165

Tetairoa McMillan: +470

Jalon Walker: +850

Kevin Banks Jr.: +1300

Armand Membou: +1900

Why Mason Graham Will Be the No. 5 Overall Pick

Mason Graham is the favorite to be picked in this spot by the Jaguars. They desperately need help on defense, and for their draft position, Graham is the best pick. He's 6-3 and 320 pounds and has been a dominant player in college for the Michigan Wolverines. Graham had 108 total tackles and nine sacks for Michigan in his three seasons.

Graham is a disruptor. While his sack numbers are nothing special, he continuously disrupts the backfield, especially against the run. At defensive tackle, it is also worth noting that he was double-teamed most of his time at Michigan because his size ate up so much space. He was dominant in the middle and on defense, one of the hardest positions to play well and stand out in. He is exactly what the Jaguars need up front and would be an instant impact player.

Why Ashton Jeanty Will Be the No. 5 Overall Pick

Ashton Jeanty is the best running back in the draft and one of the best running backs we have seen, draft-wise, in a long time. He's 5-9 and 211 pounds, but combines power with speed incredibly. He dominated the college level and finished runner-up to Travis Hunter in this past season's Heisman Trophy race. Competition is not an issue either, because he dominated teams like Oregon in college. He had 4,769 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns in his college career. He also had 862 receiving yards on 80 receptions and caught six touchdowns.

Jeanty is the best running back in a while, and he will get picked early because he's so versatile, but it remains to be seen where. Running backs are losing relevance in the modern football game because of wear and tear and because so much emphasis has been put on the passing game. Jeanty is ready for the NFL, but picking him in the top five still seems like a stretch.

Why Armand Membou Will Be the No. 5 Overall Pick

Armand Membou is the second-highest-rated offensive lineman in this draft behind Campbell. His athleticism jumps off the page, and he has excelled in his tests. He was a great offensive tackle at Missouri over the past three seasons. His size is a big key, measuring 6-3 and 314 pounds. He is more of a developmental pick than Campbell and is not as polished or versatile, but his overall size still jumps out. Membou would be a great pick because the Jaguars need all the help they can get to protect Lawrence and keep him from getting injured like he has in the past.

Final No. 5 Overall Pick Prediction & Pick

The Jaguars need help on defense, and Graham makes the most sense. They are transitioning in the backfield, but Tank Bigsby is still a viable option. After Will Campbell, it's hard to jump in on any offensive lineman immediately so early in the draft. Graham makes the most sense and should be the pick to fortify the Jaguars' defense.

Final No. 5 Overall Pick Prediction & Pick: Mason Graham (+165)