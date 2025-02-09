ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. It will be a showdown at the Wells Fargo Center as we continue our NBA odds series and make a 76ers-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Bucks lead the head-to-head series 123-105. Additionally, the Bucks are 8-2 over their past 10 games, including 4-1 over the past five home games against the 76ers. The Bucks have won both games this season, including a 123-109 win at home a few weeks ago.

Here are the 76ers-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Bucks Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +112

Milwaukee Bucks: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 225.5 (-114)

Under: 225.5 (-106)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Bucks

Time: 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

TV: ABC

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre had an argument on the bench during the loss to the Detroit Pistons. Unfortunately, it was another bad night in a long list of ugly games played by the Sixers this season. Despite the struggles, Daryl Morey still believes the Sixers are contenders and can make some waves. Yet, the Sixers have to go out and prove it. They have not done that this season, and that was not more apparent than the last game they played against the Bucks.

Things started slowly, and the Sixers trailed 59-50 at halftime. While they maintained a steady pace and kept themselves in the game, they could not bridge the gap and rally. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 37 points while shooting 14 for 28, including 6 for 15 from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Oubre added 19 points while shooting 7 for 14 from the field. Ricky Council IV added 13 points while shooting 4 for 9 from the field. Unfortunately, Embiid was unavailable for this game due to injury, but there is a high chance he will play here.

The 76ers shot poorly, hitting just 45.3 percent of their shots, including 35.6 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they hit just 68.2 percent of their opportunities from the free-throw line. The Sixers also lost the board battle 48-38. Furthermore, they had just four steals and blocked four shots while turning the ball over seven times.

The 76ers will cover the spread if Embiid can shoot better than he did on Friday while getting along with Oubre. Likewise, Maxey must continue to produce, and the Sixers must find a way to defend the rim to prevent the Bucks from getting multiple chances.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks acquired Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards in a deal that also sent Khris Middleton to Washington, D.C. That is a good depth piece to have, and someone who can take over a game when the Bucks need it. Damian Lillard returned to action against the Atlanta Hawks, but Giannis Antetokoumpo did not, missing yet another game. His status for this one is in question as the Bucks prepare to face Embiid.

The Bucks have beaten the 76ers twice this season by taking early leads and maintaining it. Overall, it has been nothing complicated other than shooting the ball well, defending well, and winning the board battle. Those three factors have paid dividends for the Bucks as they have dominated those categories. The Bucks shot 49.4 percent last time, including 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. While they only had two steals and three blocked shots, it did not mean much in the grand scheme of things.

Missing Antetokoumpo would be huge, as he had 34 points while shooting 13 for 17 from the floor last time. However, he struggled from the charity stripe, hitting just 8 for 14 from the line. Lillard played well, scoring 25 points. But the Bucks need more out of the other players, and that is where Kuzma comes in. The power forward can be instrumental with his shot and on the boards. Additionally, he can defend Embiid if he needs to.

The Bucks will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well and hit their shots from all over the floor. Then, they must continue doing the little things like defending the rim and forcing the Sixers to take bad shots.

Final 76ers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The 76ers are 19-30-2 against the spread, while the Bucks are 22-28-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Sixers are 10-14-1 against the spread on the road, while the Bucks are 11-12-1 against the spread at home. The 76ers are 14-17 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks are 17-20-1 against the spread when facing the East.

Whether Antetokoumpo plays or not, it's hard to see the 76ers going into Milwaukee and beating the Bucks after the two pathetic performances they have displayed this season. While it can happen if they play a near-perfect game, it is highly unlikely. Instead, I see the Bucks covering the spread at home.

Final 76ers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: -2.5 (-108)