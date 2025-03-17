ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for a betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup on Monday's slate of action. The Philadelphia 76ers (23-44) will visit the Houston Rockets (43-25) as both teams come in following a hard-fought win. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently twelfth in the Eastern Conference and their hopes at a playoff spot are slowly dwindling with each passing loss. They most recently beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-125, but it was just their third win over the last 10 games. They'll look for their first win against Houston on the season.

The Houston Rockets have moved into a tie for second-place in the Western Conference along with the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies. They're 7-3 over their last 10 and they're one of the NBA's hotter teams right now with a six-game winning streak, most recently taking down the Chicago Bulls 117-114.

Here are the 76ers-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Rockets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +15 (-112)

Moneyline: +610

Houston Rockets: -15 (-108)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

After scoring a career-high just a week ago, Quentin Grimes returned as Philadelphia's leading scorer with 28 points in their win over the Dallas Mavericks. With Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre, and Paul George all sitting due to injury, this final stretch of the season will be about getting depth out of their bench and allowing other players to flourish in the moment. Clearly, Grimes has shown an ability to put the team on his back and lead them to a win without their top scorers, so don't be surprised if he can squeeze his way into the starting lineup as they take a look at things in the offseason.

While the win came against a broken Mavs squad, the 76ers still managed to create 15 turnovers for their opponent while shooting a higher 39% from deep. A number of things went right for them during this game, but it's hard to tell whether they'll be able to sustain this kind of production against a great team like the Rockets. They feature the 22nd-ranked offense in the league while Houston's defense ranks second.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets have built themselves a nice winning streak and they're determined to make some noise in fighting for the two-seed in the West. While they saw a close game against the Bulls, Jalen Green rose to the occasion with 28 points as their entire team contributed down the stretch for the win. This Rockets team isn't led by any one player on the offensive end and it allows the whole team to get involved in touching the ball. Their defense is also one of the best in the NBA behind Alperen Sengun's active hands and Jabari Smith Jr.'s athleticism inside.

With Jalen Green taking over more of a scoring roll, Fred VanVleet has really been able to flourish being the primary ball-handler for this team. Sengun also does a ton of work in distributing the ball from the paint, so the Rockets are always staying in motion and looking for the open man. Their off-ball movement has been very impressive this season and it shows an ability to learn and be coachable from the mark they set last season.

Final 76ers-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets have the advantage over the 76ers this season following a previous 122-115 win in a game that went into overtime. Jalen Green saw a massive 41-point performance while the 76ers saw Tyrese Maxey with 39. The 76ers will be without their leading man in Maxey and it's tough to back them with any sort of money against a team like the Rockets.

The Rockets, on the other hand, have been streaking at the moment and they're 24-10 at home this season. They're 38-29 ATS and 19-15 ATS when playing at home. I expect Jalen Green to have another big game as his aggressive drives to the rim match up well against a 76ers team that is depleted in that aspect. Alperen Sengun should also have an advantageous matchup, so we'll roll with the Rockets to cover on the road with our final prediction and pick.

Final 76ers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -15 (-108)