It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Air Force-UNLV prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Air Force-UNLV.

The UNLV Rebels get to play the Mountain West Tournament in their home building every year. The Rebels get a big opportunity every March, playing in a familiar shooting environment in their own home city. Yet, they cannot seem to do well at this tournament. UNLV has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2013, which obviously means the Rebels have not won this tournament in the past 12 years. Now, UNLV comes to the MWC Tournament needing to win the whole event to make the Big Dance. The Rebels are trying to break their 12-year NCAA Tournament drought, but no one expects they will do that. Coach Kevin Kruger is limping to the end of a fourth season as UNLV head coach with no NCAA bids on his resume. One has to wonder if Kruger will receive a fifth season, or if UNLV will make a bold and decisive move and try to get a new and more proven head coach.

Here are the Air Force-UNLV College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Mountain West Tournament Odds: Air Force-UNLV Odds

Air Force: +13.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +720

UNLV: -13.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 129.5 (-110)

Under: 129.5 (-110)

How to Watch Air Force vs UNLV

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 pm. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

The UNLV Rebels are an annual disappointment. The failures of this program are extensive and well-documented. The failures of UNLV at this specific event, the Mountain West Tournament, are also well-known and run very deep. It is consistent for UNLV to fall short at this tournament. This has been the regular pattern and established identity for the Rebels in the Mountain West tourney. Betting against UNLV at the Mountain West Tournament has been the smart and logical thing to do over a longer period of time. Bettors love to have something predictable to be able to bet on. Fading UNLV at Mountain West Tournament time is one of those reliable bets. Air Force is not a great team, but the Falcons are playing a tournament game, which is an elimination game and an end-of-season game if the Falcons lose. This team will be hungry and motivated, and that will probably enable AFA to cover the very large spread.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rebels have had a very disappointing season, but one thing they have done well is pound Air Force into the ground. The Rebels have beaten Air Force twice this season, both times by at least 19 points. The average margin of victory for Vegas against Air Force this season is 22 points. UNLV can therefore win this game by 14 — eight points below its average margin of victory against Air Force in 2025 — and still cover the spread. That gives bettors a great deal of comfort if they want to create a minus-13.5 ticket for the Rebels on their home floor in Las Vegas. UNLV knows it has to make a deep run at this tournament, and that winning the first game easily will set up the second game more favorably. The Rebels know they have to stop messing around. They should be able to blow out Air Force here.

Final Air Force-UNLV Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to UNLV, but we don't trust the Rebels in a tournament setting. Maybe wait for a live in-game betting opportunity.

Final Air Force-UNLV Prediction & Pick: UNLV -13.5