It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Air Force-UNLV prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Air Force-UNLV.

The collection of conference games on the Tuesday slate in college basketball includes this game, which won't generate big headlines.

The Air Force Falcons and UNLV Rebels are playing out the string in the Mountain West. Air Force still has not won a conference game this season, while UNLV is 6-7 in the Mountain West and is a bang-average team which has hovered near .500 for most of the campaign. Air Force was never expected to be good this season, so the Falcons just don't rate as much of a story. UNLV is the real story here, given that the Rebels — a few weeks ago — looked like they might be capable of making a run at an NCAA Tournament berth, but have then crashed and burned. The Rebels lost several games in a row to fully and clearly take themselves out of the March Madness conversation. They just did beat Wyoming on the road, but that does nothing to improve UNLV's March prospects. There is not enough time left in the regular season for UNLV to mount a serious at-large candidacy at this point. The Rebels have torched their resume and would still be on the wrong side of the bubble even if they won their next five games.

We have to ask if coach Kevin Kruger will be retained for next season. He has been on the job for several seasons in Las Vegas and has absolutely nothing to show for it. UNLV remains a stagnant program in contemporary college basketball. Memories of past successes and overall national relevance are becoming even more distant and removed from the program's present-day reality. The coaching carousel is going to spin, and how UNLV handles it will be a big story in college basketball in March. The Rebels won't be playing in the NCAA Tournament, barring a completely unexpected run to the Mountain West Conference Tournament championship.

Here are the Air Force-UNLV College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Air Force-UNLV Odds

Air Force: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +980

UNLV : -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 133.5 (-115)

Under: 133.5 (-105)

How to Watch Air Force vs UNLV

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

Why is UNLV being favored over any opponent by 15.5 points? UNLV just did beat Wyoming, but before that, the Rebels had lost several games in a row. This team is not consistently good. It has its occasional moments, but that's not what bettors should trust. UNLV should generally be better than it has been, and as we noted above, coach Kevin Kruger is on the hot seat. The school's administration has to make the tough choices if it wants to revive a basketball program which is not performing up to the expected standard. Air Force is not good, but AFA is likely to keep this game closer than 16 points, which is all it needs to do to cover the spread.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is big, but Air Force has shown that will fail to cover large spreads. We just saw the Falcons get blown out by more than 30 points at home against New Mexico over the weekend. The Falcons give up huge runs. They do not do damage control very well. They often let games careen wildly out of control. They have a hard time making a good, winning play once the flow of the game begins to push against them. This Air Force team is not the kind of team a bettor wants to trust relative to the spread, because allowing huge runs is precisely what you do not want from a team you are tempted to take as an underdog which is getting a large pile of points.

Final Air Force-UNLV Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Air Force, but we don't trust bad teams to win bets. Pass.

Final Air Force-UNLV Prediction & Pick: Air Force +15.5