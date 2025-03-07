ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a rivalry game in the SEC as Alabama faces Auburn. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-Auburn prediction and pick.

Alabama comes into the game at 23-7 on the year and 12-5 in conference play, placing them tied for second place in the SEC. They opened the year strong, going 21-3 to open the year. Alabama would then lose two straight games, falling to Auburn and Missouri. After two more wins, Alabama has lost the last two games. Last time out, Alabama faced Florida. Alabama was down by just one point at the end of the first half, but Florida would build a lead in the second half. Florida won the game 99-94.

Meanwhile, Auburn is 27-3 on the year, and 15-2 in conference play, sitting in first in the SEC. They opened the year 7-0 before losing to Duke. Auburn would then win 14 straight before a loss to Florida. They would then win six straight games. Last time out, Auburn faced Texas A&M. Texas A&M took a six-point lead at the end of the first half. Texas A&M would not give up the lead in the second half, winning the game 83-72.

Here are the Alabama-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-Auburn Odds

Alabama: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +285

Auburn: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -365

Over: 178.5 (-110)

Under: 178.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked sixth in KenPom's current rankings. They are third in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 38th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Alabama has been great on offense this year. They are first in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 18th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are tenth in the nation in three-point attempts made per game while also sitting fifth in free throws made per game this year.

Alabama is led by Mark Sears, who leads the team in both scoring and assists this year. He comes in with 19.5 points per game while adding five assists per game this year. Further, he has 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game. Meanwhile, Aden Holloway comes in with 11.7 points per game this year, while adding 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Grant Nelson leads the team in rebounding this year. Nelson comes into the game with 7.9 rebounds per game, while he adds 11.7 points per game, with 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Further, Clifford Omoruyi has been solid in the frontcourt. He comes into the game with 7.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn comes in ranked second in KenPom's rankings this year. They are first in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 14th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Auburn is ranked fourth in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 21st in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Auburn is fourth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Further, they are 33rd in the nation in three-point shooting this year.

Johni Broome leads the way for Auburn this year. He comes into the game leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks this year. Broome has 18 points per game this year, with 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Chaney Johnson. Johnson comes in with 9.9 points per game while adding 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Chad Baker-Mazara leads the way in the backcourt. He comes in with 13.1 points per game this year while adding 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year. He is joined by Miles Kelly who is scoring 11.5 points per game, while adding 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

Final Alabama-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Both teams are great on offense this year. Further, both teams shoot plenty from three. Alabama is tenth in the nation in three-point attempts made while Auburn is 45th. Still, Auburn has been slightly better against the three. Auburn is ninth in the nation against the three this year, while Alabama is 17th in the nation. Further, Auburn is slightly better on defense this year. Auburn is 79th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 31st in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Auburn is 345th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 45th in opponent shooting efficiency. Finally, the two teams are similar in rebounding as well, with Alabama sitting 160th in defensive rebounding percentage and Auburn sitting 162nd. With these teams so close to each other in many key metrics, take the extra points with Alabama.

Final Alabama-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Alabama +8.5 (-110)