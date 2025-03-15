ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-Florida prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Alabama-Florida.

The collection of conference tournament college basketball games on Saturday includes this SEC Tournament semifinal between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators. Alabama is still trying to chase down a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Alabama is currently projected to be a No. 2 seed, but if the Crimson Tide can beat Florida here, Bama could vault past UF to a No. 1 seed, especially if it then wins the SEC Tournament on Sunday. Alabama might need to win the SEC Tournament and get a loss by Houston (against Arizona in Saturday's Big 12 Tournament championship game) to get a No. 1 seed. The path for Bama to a top seed is narrow and unlikely, but it seems Alabama has one scenario in which it can rise to the one line on Selection Sunday.

Florida can obviously put Alabama — and its quest for a No. 1 seed — to bed in this SEC semifinal. The Gators won at Alabama not that long ago, the reason they are ahead of the Tide in the battle for a No. 1 seed. UF also won at Auburn. No team in the whole country has a better pair of road wins than the Gators do. That's why they are in position to be a No. 1 seed. They can lock up that top spot if they beat Alabama. Obviously, this is a very big game for both sides.

Here are the Alabama-Florida College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

SEC Tournament Odds: Alabama-Florida Odds

Alabama: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

Florida: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 174.5 (-110)

Under: 174.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs Florida

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama wants that No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It also wants to avenge the loss to Florida not that long ago. When two really good teams play each other twice in a short span of time, the team which lost the first meeting will often (not always, but often) have a natural advantage not only in terms of wanting revenge — a powerful motivator — but in terms of knowing how it messed up in the first game. Alabama therefore has a better chance of self-correcting mistakes than Florida does, and that could give the Crimson Tide a crucial opening in this game.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is just a very deep, versatile, and balanced team. This group can win with its 3-point shooting. It can win with defense. It can win with rebounding. Effort is something every Gator player displays on the court. This team hustles and does not take shortcuts. This is a team which can win with finesse and skill, but it can just as easily win with muscle and rebounding prowess. Great teams can win in different ways, and Florida is a team which can find more paths to victory than Alabama can. In a difficult situation, Florida has more options and more players who can rise to the moment than Alabama.

Final Alabama-Florida Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Alabama, but Florida is playing good ball and is not an easy team to bet against right now. Either pass on this one completely, or wait for a second-half live-play angle.

Final Alabama-Florida Prediction & Pick: Alabama +3.5