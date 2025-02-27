ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again with another night of fights from the entertainment capital of the world as UFC Vegas 103 continues on ESPN+. This next bout takes place in the Women's Flyweight (125) Division and features Andrea Lee of Louisiana taking on Colorado's JJ Aldrich. Check the UFC odds series for our Lee-Aldrich prediction and pick.

Andrea Lee (13-10) has gone 5-8 under the UFC banner since 2018. After winning back-to-back fights, she's gone on a rough five-fight losing streak that most recently ended with a split decision loss to Montana De La Rosa. She'll be hoping to salvage her UFC career if she can come up with an underdog win in this one. Lee stands 5-foot-6 with a 69.5-inch reach.

JJ Aldrich (13-7) has gone 9-6 in the UFC since 2016. She, too, has been streaky up to this point and comes in following a unanimous decision loss to Veronica Hardy in her most recent fight. This comes off the heels of back-to-back wins, so she'll be looking to impress as the betting favorite and get herself back in the win column. Aldrich stands 5-foot-5 with a 67.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 103 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 103 Odds: Andrea Lee-JJ Aldrich Odds

Andrea Lee: +170

JJ Aldrich: -205

Over 2.5 rounds: -500

Under 2.5 rounds: +340

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Andrea Lee Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Montana De La Rosa – S DEC

Last 5: 0-5

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Andrea Lee is currently seeing the worst stretch of her career with five-straight losses for the first time. At 36 years old, she's been fighting professionally since 2014 and certainly has a lot of miles on her body and mind. Still, she's always in great shape heading into her fights and never has trouble making weight. Her experience will bode well against someone like Aldrich as she's seen a ton of similar looks in the past. Lee may also have a speed advantage and should use movement around the cage to her advantage.

Lee actually landed 27 more significant strikes that her opponent during her last loss, so we can expect to see another high-volume attack in this one. She's extremely tough and can eat punches without wavering in her forward movement, so expect her to keep a consistent output as she tries to slip and counter on Aldrich. Her one hole last fight was her inability to stop the takedowns, so expect her to work on that in case Aldrich gets desperate and begins chasing the legs.

Why JJ Aldrich Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Veronica Hardy – U DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO

JJ Aldrich really struggled to get going in her last fight as she had trouble against the active striking from a willing opponent in Veronica Macedo. She'll have to deal with a similar look in Andrea Lee due to her kickboxing experience coupled with five wins by submission. While Aldrich has been submitted twice in the past, she's likely to force a kickboxing matchup during this one and she hasn't gone to the ground in many of her recent performances.

In her last two wins, Aldrich has done a great job of defending her position in the octagon and using head movement to slip punches. She's extremely consistent and lands at a 46% clip, often using her jab out front as her leading punch when putting together combinations. Aldrich also does a great job of using her jab in gauging the distance, as she'll have to do here with the slightly shorter reach. Look for her to tie Lee up along the fence and land dirty boxing techniques from in close while softening her opponent.

Final Andrea Lee-JJ Aldrich Prediction & Pick

With five consecutive losses, Andrea Lee will likely be fighting for her UFC roster spot in this one and she'll have to do so as the betting underdog. Still, she has more UFC fights under her belt and can stand to see success if she's able to use her speed and reach to her advantage. JJ Aldrich is wildly consistent in the way she fights and her grit should offer a cumbersome look for Lee as the more unorthodox fighter.

While JJ Aldrich has been more consistent against these types of high-volume strikers, Lee will undoubtedly know her job is on the line throughout this fight. She could also stand to see success on the ground as the more accomplished submission artist, knowing Aldrich has been submitted in the past.

For our final prediction here, we're going to take a chance on the underdog in Andrea Lee as she'll be fighting with a lot on the line. Her reach could play a factor in this fight and I expect her to be the stronger fighter in the clinch as she utilizes her long legs and elbows.

Final Andrea Lee-JJ Aldrich Prediction & Pick: Andrea Lee (+170)