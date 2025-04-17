ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Angels are in the Lone Star state to take on the Texas Rangers Thursday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Angels-Rangers Projected Starters

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Kumar Rocker

Jack Kochanowicz (1-1) with a 5.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 15.2 innings pitched, 6 walks, 9 strikeouts, .254 oBA

Last Start: at Houston Astros: 4.2 innings pitched, 7 hits, 6 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout

Away Splits: 2 starts, 0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 10.2 innings pitched, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts, .275 oBA

Kumer Rocker (0-2) with a 7.94 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 11.1 innings pitched, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts, .367 oBA

Last Start: at Seattle Mariners: 3.1 innings pitched, 5 hits, 4 runs (3 earned), 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, 5.0 innings pitched, 6 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 1 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rangers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +122

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How to Watch Angels vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network West, Rangers Sports Network

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jack Kochanowicz had two good starts before being hit around by the Houston Astros. In his previous two starts, the Kochanowicz was able to shut down the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians. Now, those two teams are not the best, but being able to pitch well against them is a good sign. Kochanowicz has to be able to flush his last start and pitch the way he did in his first two. If he can do that, the Angels will be able to win the game.

Los Angeles should be able to hit the ball well in this game. Kumar Rocker has gone less than four innings in two of his three starts. He has allowed 18 hits in just 11.1 innings of work, and he is not getting any strikeouts. With that, Rocker has a very high hard-hit percentage, a very low whiff percentage, and he allows a high average exit velocity. Los Angeles is third in home runs, and fifth in slugging percentage. If the Angels can continue to hit the ball hard, they will score plenty of runs off of Rocker.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas is going for the sweep in this game. In their first two games of the series, the Rangers were lights out on the mound. They allowed just one total run and 11 hits. Along with that, Texas has walked the Angels only three times while striking them out 20 times. They one of the best bullpens in baseball, and their starters have been able to throw the ball well. The Rangers are unhittable in this series, and that has to continue Thursday night if they want to complete the sweep.

Texas has to hit the ball better. They are struggling at the plate this season, but there is a chance for them to turn it around in this game. Kochanowicz has a low whiff rate, low strikeout rate, and he allows a high exit velocity. Along with that, he will give up some barrels. The right-hander has a tendency to give up some runs, and the Rangers have to take advantage of that. If the Rangers can lock in at the plate, they will be able to win.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick

It is tough to trust Kumar Rocker this season. With that in mind, I like the Angels to win this game straight up.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Angels ML (+122)