The Los Angeles Angels finish up their three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Rays prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Angels took the early lead on a second-inning two-run home run from Kyren Paris. Junior Caminero, Christopher Morel, and Kameron Misner would drive in runs in the seventh to take a 3-2 lead. Still, Travis d'Arnaud would tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, and in the top of the ninth, Luis Rengifo hit an RBI single to give the Angels back the lead. They would go on to win the game 4-3.

The Angels and Rays will play game two of their series on Wednesday night.

Angels-Rays Projected Starters

Jose Soriano vs. Zack Littell

Jose Soriano (1-1) with a 3.65 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP

Last Start: Soriano went 5.1 innings, giving up five hits, three walks, and two home runs. While he would strike out nine, he would also give up five runs and take the loss to the Guardians.

Away Splits: Soriano is 1-0 on the road with a 0.00 ERA and a 0.95 opponent batting average.

Zack Littell (0-2) with a 4.15 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP

Last Start: Last time out, Littell went seven innings, giving up six hits, two walks, and a home run. While he would strike out three batters, he would give up five runs in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Home Splits: Littell is 0-1 at home with a 1.50 ERA and a .182 opponent batting average.

Here are the Angels-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rays Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +113

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Angels vs. Rays

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

TV: FDSNW/FDSNSUN

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The lineup for the Angels has been led by Logan O'Hoppe this year. He is hitting .367 with a .387 OBP. He has five home runs, nine RBIs, and five runs scored this year, all marks that lead the team. Meanwhile, Mike Trout is not hitting great but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .171 but with a .311 OBP. He has a double, three home runs, eight RBIs, a stolen base, and six runs scored. Further, Kyren Paris has been solid when in the lineup this year. He has just 21 at-bats but is hitting .429 with a .538 OBP. He has a triple, three home runs, six RBIS, four stolen bases, and nine runs scored.

Also driving in runs is Jorge Soler. Soler is hitting just .222, but with two doubles, two home runs, five RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Nolan Schanuel is scoring runs. He is hitting .270 with a .357 OBP and has scored six times. Further, he has a double, a triple, and four RBIs. Luis Rengifo is in a similar situation. He is hitting .250 but has also scored six times. He has three doubles, a home run, and four RBIs this year.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays have been led by Brandon Lowe this year. He is hitting .293 this year with three home runs, eight RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Kameron Misner has been solid as well. He is hitting .385 with a .414 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Jake Mangum has also been solid. He is hitting .407 in his 27 at-bats with a .429 OBP. He has two doubles, four RBIs, five stolen bases, and three runs scored.

Jonathan Arnada is also hitting well. He is hitting .385 with a .452 OBP. He has a home run, three RBIs, six doubles, and has scored five times. Also having a solid year is Jonny Deluca. Deluca is hitting .435 with a .480 OBP. He has a triple, an RBI, four stolen bases, and four runs scored this year.

Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick

Neither pitcher is coming off a solid start. Both of them gave up five runs and took the loss in their last start. While Zack Littell is 0-2, he did have a solid first start but did not have run support. Jose Soriano also had a solid first start. Still, members of the Angels have hit well against Littell. They have hit .358 in 53 at-bats against Littell, with three home runs and seven RBIs. Meanwhile, members of the Rays have hit .316 against Soriano, but in just 19 at-bats. They have one home run and just one RBI. Yandy Diaz has the most experience, having six at-bats, but he has just three singles to show for it. Further, the Angels are scoring better. They have averaged five runs per game in their first ten games, while the Rays have averaged just 3.7. Take the Angels in this one.

Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick: Angels ML (+113)