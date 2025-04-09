ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Rays prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Angels-Rays.

Guess which team is in first place in the American League West on the morning of April 9? It's not the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers. It's not the longtime ALCS fixture from Houston. It's not the pitching-rich Seattle Mariners. The Los Angeles Angels are the surprise of the division, 10 games in. They are 7-3, percentage points ahead of the 8-4 Rangers at the top of the AL West. The Angels have been a great late-inning team. Their offense has not been hugely explosive, for the most part. They did hammer the Guardians over the weekend, but the real story behind their success has been their starting pitching, which has been surprisingly solid in the first two weeks of the season. The Angels did not hit very well against the Chicago White Sox but were carried by their pitching. They received more good starting pitching on Sunday against Cleveland and on Tuesday against the Rays. The Halos are then getting timely late-inning hits to put the team over the top.

That has been the formula for manager Ron Washington's club: The starting pitching keeps the team in the game. The bats get the big late hit and the bullpen does enough to hold it down.

Angels-Rays Projected Starters

Yusei Kikuchi vs Ryan Pepiot

Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) has not been elite, and he hasn't been terrible. He has been okay. The runs allowed are frankly lower than they should be, given how sluggish Kikuchi has been. When a pitcher gives up two homers and five walks as Kikuchi did in his last start, the usual outcome is more than three runs allowed. Kikuchi did an amazing job to pitch out of trouble as much as he did, but the next time he allows that many baserunners, he is unlikely to escape. Kikuchi has had problems giving up homers in his career. He also needs to limit baserunners. There is a lot of room for improvement here, and the Angels know they will need better performances from their new starter.

Last Start: April 2 at St Louis Cardinals — 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 5 BB, 6 K

Ryan Pepiot (0-1) has been decent, but not dominant, in his early starts. He has a live arm, but that live arm is not overpowering hitters. Five hits in five innings shows that opponents are reading his pitches relatively well. He isn't getting hitters off balance to the extent he needs to. The Rays need Pepiot to pitch six innings if possible and provide more length to protect the bullpen.

Last Start: April 2 vs Pittsburgh Pirates — 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

Here are the Angels-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rays Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +118

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 7.5 (-124)

Under: 7.5 (+102)

How to Watch Angels vs. Rays

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels) | FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Rays)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays have lost five straight. They just can't hit. They do not have enough high-impact bats. The career derailment for Wander Franco due to off-field problems has really crushed the Rays and their long-term plans for the future. It's not an easy topic to discuss, but it has to be mentioned when considering why the Rays, an industry standard and a model for developing young talent into elite, high-dollar players, have fallen off the pace in the American League East. The Angels are playing good ball and can win this game by keeping the Rays' offense in jail.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays, having lost so many games in a row, and having hit the baseball so poorly to this point in the season, are bound to have a better offensive game here. Yusei Kikuchi has not been sharp for the Angels, and the Rays should be able to pounce if Kikuchi is not markedly better in this game.

Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick

We usually focus on taking sides rather than betting on totals, but this total is too good to pass up. Neither starting pitcher has been dominant early in the season. The Rays have lost five in a row and have not hit well. They are due for a better offensive game. This feels like a game which will be at least 5-3 if not 6-4 or 6-5. Take the over.

Final Angels-Rays Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5