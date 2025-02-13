ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Diamondbacks come into the 2025 season with a lot of intrigue. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Arizona Diamondbacks over/under win total prediction and pick.

The Arizona Diamondbacks hit over this mark last season, winning 89 games and just missing out on the playoffs due to a tiebreaker difference between them and the two teams in front of them, the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves.

The Diamondbacks added a few pieces during the offseason and took some hits to their roster. The biggest stories were that they spent a lot of money to pick up Corbin Burnes and add another ace to their pitching rotation, but then they lost Christian Walker to the Houston Astros. There is still a lot to like about the Diamondbacks coming into this season, roster-wise, but they are in one of the toughest divisions in all of baseball, the National League West.

Why You Should Bet the Over

The Diamondbacks have been known for their offense for the last few seasons. Their offense carried them to the World Series two seasons ago, but their pitching rotation ran out of gas. It was much of the same last year, with injuries killing their pitching and causing them to lack depth. The good news is that they addressed this issue in the offseason, highlighted by the giant signing of Corbin Burnes, luring him away from the Orioles. Burnes immediately makes the Diamondbacks one of the best pitching rotations because Zac Gallen is an elite pitcher, Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt have a chance to become stars in their own right, and they are also getting Eduardo Rodriguez back for an entire season after he missed an extended amount of time last season. He is also capable of being an ace.

The Diamondbacks' offense can compete with anyone in the MLB. They finished last season tied with the San Diego Padres for the best batting average in the league at .263, were top five in total home runs at 211, first in RBI with 845, first in OBP at .337, second in SLG at .440, and in OPS at .777. The offense took a hit during free agency with Joc Pederson leaving for the Texas Rangers and Christian Walker leaving for the Houston Astros. Still, they added Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians. For perspective, Naylor would have been second on the Diamondbacks in home runs last season with 31 per game. Both losses hurt, but this offense has depth and should maintain its status as one of the best in the MLB.

Why You Should Bet the Under

The pitching rotation never gels together. Pitching is integral to this team's success, and if it never works this year, then we are in for a long year in Arizona. Last year, Kelly and Rodriguez dealt with injuries the majority of the season, and in baseball, that could always happen again, or they could switch to Burnes, Gallen, or Pfaadt. They have more depth now, which helps, but if they never gel together, it will not matter.

The losses of Walker and Pederson are too much to overcome. Walker is a significant loss, and he seemed like the one player the Diamondbacks could rely on to get a big hit when needed. Consistency is hard to keep up with in baseball, and a fall-off on offense is always around the corner.

Final Diamondbacks Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks improved this offseason. They finally have a healthy MLB pitching rotation that can compete with almost anyone. This offense also has enough talent to trust across the board. Naylor and Burnes are two difference-makers, and they should help the Diamondbacks hit over this number. Arizona hits over this win total, and I think they will reach the postseason.

Final Diamondbacks Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 86.5 Wins (+100)