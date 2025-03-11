ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our Big 12 Tournament odds series with an Arizona State-Kansas State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona State-Kansas State.

The Arizona State Sun Devils won't make the NCAA Tournament. Coach Bobby Hurley simply could not get his players on the same page this season. BJ Freeman got kicked off the team in recent weeks. The Sun Devils often failed to keep their cool, and they were not able to respond well when confronted with adversity. The team started brightly and looked like a really strong unit in late November, but the fun did not last. Hurley has said how frustrating this year has been as a head coach, and it does lead one to wonder how much longer Hurley will stay on the job in Tempe. He was an all-time-great college basketball player at Duke. Yet, as a coach, he has not been able to rise to the elite tier of his colleagues in the profession. Bobby's brother, Dan Hurley, was a mediocre and forgettable college basketball player, but Dan has become a rock-star head coach by winning back-to-back national championships at UConn. Bobby Hurley has to decide what he wants to do next in his coaching career, and how he can get that career off the ground. Is it going to happen at Arizona State, or will Bobby Hurley need to hit the reset button and start fresh somewhere else? These questions linger as ASU prepares for the Big 12 Tournament first round against Kansas State.

Here are the Arizona State-Kansas State Big 12 Tournament Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big 12 Tournament Odds: Arizona State-Kansas State Odds

Arizona State: +5.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +172

Kansas State: -5.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 142.5 (-115)

Under: 142.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arizona State vs Kansas State

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State won decisively on Kansas State's home floor just a few weeks ago. The Sun Devils were consistently in charge of that game and demonstrated such strength and toughness that it is hard to understand why Kansas State is favored by 5.5 points. We would understand if KSU was a 2.5-point favorite, but 5.5 seems a bit large in light of ASU's comprehensive win on the Wildcats' home court. Arizona State is not a good team, but the Sun Devils have been competitive this season. They also played KSU close in an earlier game played in Tempe. Over the course of the two meetings between these teams in 2025, Arizona State has carried the run of play more than Kansas State has. Arizona State getting 5.5 points feels like a gift at this point.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wildcats did lose to Arizona State two weeks ago. It was one of KSU's worst performances of the season. Given that Kansas State has generally played good basketball from late January through early March, that game felt like an aberration in terms of how well the Wildcats have performed in recent weeks. This was a genuinely bad team through mid-January, but then it became a really good team for several weeks. In a sense, the Wildcats have had a split season, the terrible November-December-early January period, then the late-January through early March period. Kansas State should be able to regroup and beat an Arizona State team which might be mentally exhausted at the end of a very difficult season.

Final Arizona State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Kansas State, but these teams have not been trustworthy from a betting standpoint this season. Pass.

Final Arizona State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -5.5