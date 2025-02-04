ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona-BYU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona-BYU.

The Arizona Wildcats have turned their season around. This team was barely above .500 in mid-December. Coach Tommy Lloyd was struggling to find a winning formula with this team. The offense was far too reliant on Caleb Love — a streaky shooter — being good. If Love was not hitting shots, Arizona had problems at the offensive end of the floor. Lloyd was able to get his team to not only play more consistent offense, but to increase its effort level and overall intensity on defense and the boards. Arizona has become a hungrier team which plays with a greater sense of urgency. That was very apparent in this past Saturday's win over rival Arizona State.

Of course this was a rivalry game, so the passions were expected to be high, but if you watched that game, especially down the stretch, you saw Arizona completely dominate ASU on the offensive glass. Arizona continued to win 50-50 battles for loose balls. This is the commitment to toughness Tommy Lloyd has instilled into his players in Big 12 Conference play. Arizona drifted at times in the nonconference portion of the schedule. The team has been able to turn the page and get noticeably better in Big 12 action. With the help of Caleb Love's 55-footer to send Iowa State into overtime — after which Arizona beat the Cyclones last week — the U of A has just one loss in the Big 12 and is tied with Houston for the conference lead. Arizona goes to bubble-hugging BYU with a conference championship fully in its sights. Few people thought Arizona would be this good six weeks ago, but here the Wildcats are, in pursuit of a special goal in their first year as a Big 12 program.

Here are the Arizona-BYU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-BYU Odds

Arizona: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

BYU: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona vs BYU

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona is tough. Arizona has shown it can go on the road and win in the Big 12. This team won at West Virginia. It won at Cincinnati. It won at Arizona State. Going on the road and playing physical, blue-collar basketball, cooling off a hot offense and making winning basketball plays, is something Arizona has learned how to do. This team was soft on defense earlier in the season when it went on the road and gave up over 100 points at Wisconsin. Arizona was not a very tough team in November and early December, but everything has changed. Tommy Lloyd has proved how good a coach he is by watching this team struggle and finding a way to change the course of the season. Arizona is locked in right now. Don't expect the Wildcats to get out of that mode. They're a changed team for the better.

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU just went to Orlando and defeated UCF in a huge bubble game in the Big 12. BYU has now won four in a row after looking dreadfully bad for a large portion of the month of January. This team — if it hasn't necessarily turned the corner — has at least been able to snap out of a funk and win extremely close games that could go either way. BYU was losing those kinds of games in the middle of January. This team, much like Arizona, has found an extra measure of toughness as it has continued with its season. Finding a way to escape adversity and ultimately improve has to give this team so much confidence for the road ahead, very much including this home game in Provo. The Marriott Center is going to be deafening for this game, and that crowd support could easily push BYU over the finish line in a game priced very close to a pick 'em.

Final Arizona-BYU Prediction & Pick

This game is a total coin flip. Instead of a pregame bet, watch 15 to 20 minutes and maybe make a second half live bet if one team leads by 8-10 points. You could grab the trailing team against the spread in anticipation of the game being very close at the end.

Final Arizona-BYU Prediction & Pick: Arizona moneyline