Bournemouth looks to climb up the Premier League standings as they visit Arsenal. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with an Arsenal-Bournemouth prediction and pick.

Arsenal comes into the game at 18-13-3 on the year, which places them in second in the Premier League. They cannot catch Liverpool for the top spot, but will be looking to hold on to one of the top four spots to advance to next year's Champions League. Currently Arsenal has a seven-point lead over Chelsea, who is in fifth place. They are 3-3-0 in their last six EPL games, but are coming off a 1-0 loss in UCL play to PSG. Further, Arsenal will play PSG in the second leg of their fixture on Wednesday, May 7th.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth is currently 13-11-10 on the year, which places them in tenth in the Premier League. They are well clear of the relegation zone, sitting 29 points in front of Ipswich Town. Still, they are just ten points behind Chelsea for a spot in the Europa League next year, and just 11 points behind Manchester City for a spot in the Champions League next year. Still, they are just 1-3-2 in their last six games, coming off back-to-back draws.

These two teams did face earlier this season, with Bournemouth taking the 2-0 victory.

Arsenal: +105

Bournemouth: +250

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 goals: -118

Under 2.5 goals: -102

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Bournemouth

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: NBC

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal has scored well this year. In 34 EPL games, they have scored 63 goals, which is good for 1.85 goals per game this year. Further, they have scored in 29 of their 34 games this season. Arsenal has scored even better at home this year. They have scored in 15 of 17 home games, scoring 33 goals. That is good for 1.94 goals per game at home this season.

Kai Havertz has led the way for Arsenl. He has scored nine goals with three assists so far in EPL play. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard has scored eight times on an expected 6.6 goals. Further, he has five assists. Also playing well this year is Gabriel Martinelli, who has seven goals and four assists this year. Finally, Bukayo Saka has six goals and ten assists this year.

Arsenal has also been strong on defense. This season, they have allowed just 29 goals over 34 games. That is good for just .85 goals per game against Arsenal on the year. Further, at home, they have allowed just 15 goals in 17 games, which is good for .88 goals against per game. They also have six clean sheets at home this season.

Why Bournemouth Will Win

Bournemouth has scored 53 goals in its 34 EPL fixtures this year. That is good for 1.56 goals per game in EPL play. They have also scored in 27 of 34 total games this year. Bournemouth has scored better on the road this year. They have scored 32 goals in their 14 road games, good for 1.88 goals per game. They have also scored in 14 of their 17 road games this year.

Justin Kluivert has been great this year for Bournemouth. He has scored 12 goals on an expected 9.9 goals, while he has also added six assists. Further, Antoine Semenyo has scored nine times this year while also adding four assists. Evanilson has also scored nine times on an expected 11 goals this year. He also has an assist. Dango Ouattarra has been solid as well. He comes in with seven goals and four assists this year.

Bournemouth has not been as strong on defense this year. They have conceded 41 goals in 34 games, good for 1.21 goals against them per game. That goes up on the road this season. In their 17 road games, Bournemouth has conceded 26 goals, good for 1.53 goals against per game.

Final Arsenal-Bournemouth Prediction & Pick

The biggest concern for Arsenal in this game is timing. They are coming off a mid-week game against PSG that was very hard-fought. They are down just one goal on the aggregate and will need to be ready to play again on Wednesday with a spot in the UCL finals on the line. Arsenal is the better squad here, but it is also very possible they sit major players too make sure they are ready for Wednesday. Still, if Arsenal does sit guys, they may be on the defensive end of the pitch. Bournemouth can score goals fairly well, and Arsenal will still find a way to score even if they are sitting players. That makes the best play in this one on the total. Take the over.

Final Arsenal-Bournemouth Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 goals (-118)