One of the best teams in the Premier League takes to the pitch as Arsenal hosts West Ham United. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with an Arsenal-West Ham prediction and pick.

Arsenal comes into the game at 15-8-2 on the year, which places them in second place in the Premier League. They are seven points behind Liverpool for the top spot but ten points clear of Bournemouth to ensure a spot in the Champions League next year. In their last game, Arsenal visited Leicester. The game was tight throughout and still scoreless into the 80th minute. In the 81st minute, Mikel Merino scored to give Arsenal the lead. He would score again in the 87th minute as Arsenal won the game 2-0.

Meanwhile, West Ham is 7-6-12 on the year, which places them in 16th place in the EPL. They are ten points in front of Ipswich and Leicester to avoid relegation but 16 points shy of fifth place and a spot in the Europa League next year. In their last game, they faced Brentford. Brentford scored on a fourth-minute goal from Kevin Schade. West Ham could not equalize the game, as they fell 1-0.

Earlier this year w, hen West Ham hosted Arsenal, Arsenal won the game 5-2. Arsenal has won 30 times over West Ham since the 2000-2001 season, with West Ham winning seven and there being nine draws.

Here are the Arsenal-West Ham Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Arsenal-West Ham Odds

Arsenal -380

West Ham: +1000

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 goals: -157

Under 2.5 goals: +116

How to Watch Arsenal vs. West Ham

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal is scoring 2.04 goals per game this year in EPL play. They have scored 51 times in 25 fixtures while scoring in 22 of 25 fixtures in the season. They have scored well at home this year, scoring in 11 of 12 fixtures at home this year, while scoring 27 goals. That is good for 2.25 goals per game at home this year. Further, Arsenal is averaging one goal per game in the first half at home this year.

Arsenal has been led by Kai Havertz. He has scored nine times this year with three assists to lead the way. Further, Bukayo Saka has been solid this year. He has scored five goals with ten assists in EPL play. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli has six goals with three assists. Leandro Trossard has also been solid, with four goals and four assists. Finally, Declan Rice has moved the ball well, with a goal and five assists this year.

Arsenal has been great on defense this year, allowing 22 goals in 25 total fixtures in the Premier League. That is good for just .88 goals against per game this year. Further, they have been dominant on defense this year at home. Arsenal has allowed just ten goals this year at home, good for just 0.83 goals per game this year.

Why West Ham Will Win

West Ham has scored in 19 of 25 fixtures this year, scoring 29 total goals in the process. That is good for 1.16 goals per game this year. They have scored in 11 of 12 road fixtures this year, averaging 1.08 goals per game on the road this season. Further, of their 12 goals on the road this year, 10 of them have come in the second half of games.

West Ham has been led by Jarrod Bowen. He has scored six goals on an expected 4.9 while adding four assists this season. Meanwhile, Tomas Soucek has also scored five goals, on an expected 3.7, while he has given an assist as well. Further, Lucas Paqueta has scored four times this year, while Mohammed Kudus has three goals and an assist this year.

West Ham has struggled at times on defense this year. They have given up 47 goals in 25 games this year, which is good for 1.88 goals against per game. They have been better on the road, though. West Ham has allowed 20 goals in their 12 road fixtures, good for 1.67 goals per game.

Final Arsenal-West Ham Prediction & Pick

Arsenal is the far better team in this game. Still, they will give up goals. In their last three home games in the EPL, Arsenal has given up four goals and a goal in each game. Meanwhile, while West Ham is not winning much on the road, they are scoring. West Ham has scored in seven straight road EPL games. While Arsenal has a solid defense, West Ham could get one. If not, Arsenal could easily score three. The best play in this one is on the total. Take the over.

Final Arsenal-West Ham Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-157)