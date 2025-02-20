ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

In one of the most anticipated fights of the year, undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (21-0) puts his titles on the line in a rematch with Dmitry Bivol (23-1). It is time to continue our boxing odds series with an Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol 2 prediction and pick.

Beterbiev, 40, won the first fight in October 2024 via a controversial majority decision. While many felt Bivol did enough to win the fight, it was instead Beterbiev who added the WBA, IBO, and The Ring titles to his collection. Overall, the win was his ninth consecutive world title defense since initially winning the IBF 175-pound belt in November 2017.

Bivol, 34, maintained possession of at least one world title belt since being promoted to WBA light heavyweight champion in 2017 before the loss. He gained a second belt with a win over Lyndon Arthur in December 2023 before losing them to Beterbiev. Coming off the loss, Bivol's last win was a dominant TKO of Malik Zinad in June 2024.

Here are the Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol 2 Odds

Artur Beterbiev: -134

Dmitry Bivol: +106

Over 10.5 Rounds: -280

Under 10.5 Rounds: +205

How to Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2

Time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

Main event ring walk (estimated): 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: DAZN pay-per-view

Why Artur Beterbiev Will Win

As controversial as it might have been, Beterbiev won the first fight off his pressure and pace, especially down the stretch. Whether due to fatigue or damage, Bivol was the fading fighter in the championship rounds, easily giving Beterbiev the final three rounds of the fight. Known for his knack of slowly breaking opponents down, many predicted a late onslaught for Beterbiev, which is exactly how he convinced the judges in a close fight.

Overall, despite landing a similar amount, Beterbiev threw over 200 more punches in the fight, per Compubox. In a fight as close as that one was, his constant forward movement and activity gave him the optics. Beterbiev was also clearly the more powerful puncher, with his hits visibly affecting Bivol, even through his tight guard.

Bivol is unlikely to take the same approach in the rematch, but nothing can change the power advantage Beterbiev has. Bivol will need to be more active than he was in the first fight, but he clearly felt the power from Beterbiev early that affected his game plan as the rounds pressed on. As the fighter who seemed to figure more of his opponent out late, Beterbiev would appear to have the upper hand in the rematch.

Why Dmitry Bivol Will Win

Even in a loss, Bivol proved himself to be a far more accurate fighter with tighter defense in the first fight. He cruised through the early rounds before finding a second wind in round seven but ultimately faded down the final three rounds. If he wants to win the rematch, that cannot be the case again.

However, by the end of the 12 rounds, Bivol landed five more total punches than Beterbiev despite throwing 259 fewer shots. He spent most of the fight backpedaling but still found his jab and counters off his back foot. Beterbiev loves to pressure his opponents but struggled with the speed of Bivol.

If Bivol can find a way to increase his activity, he can exploit the defensive advantage he has over Beterbiev. The champion is used to being the fighter pushing forward but is not used to dealing with a speed disadvantage. In chasing Bivol around the ring, Beterbiev's footwork and guard slipped up on multiple occasions that were just not taken advantage of. Had Bivol thrown a little more volume, particularly late in the fight, the outcome might have been different.

Final Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol Prediction & Pick

The first time Beterbiev and Bivol fought, all expectations were met. The undisputed light heavyweight title fight was as close as any high-level bout can be, with nothing suggesting the rematch will be anything different. Beterbiev won the decision and all six belts with his pace and power in the championship rounds.

However, even just four months later, a rematch would favor the younger fighter. At 40, Beterbiev has been open about how little he sees left in his career. Meanwhile, Bivol, 34, predicts another lengthy title reign ahead of him while aspiring to become the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. If either has the ability to show significant evolution, it is Bivol, the younger and more athletic boxer.

While neither scored a knockdown in the first fight, Beterbiev's power was the great equalizer, constantly pushing Bivol back and forcing him to shell up more than usual. Bivol, however, was the cleaner fighter throughout, who was too content to fight behind his tight guard. He has since spoken about his disappointment with that performance and making the necessary adjustments. With just a few fights left in Beterbiev's career, a win for Bivol would set up a lucrative trilogy bout. That is exactly what the boxing world wants and, quite frankly, needs.

Final Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol Prediction & Pick: Dmitry Bivol (+106)