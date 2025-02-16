ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Aston Villa will battle Liverpool on Wednesday in some English Premier League action. It will be a clash at Villa Park as we continue our English Premier League odds series and make an Aston Villa-Liverpool prediction and pick.

Liverpool and Aston Villa have had 204 battles across the years. So far, Liverpool has won 103 times, while Aston Villa has taken 59 of the matches. The other 42 games have resulted in a draw. Significantly, Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 2-0 on November 9, 2024, in their last encounter at Anfield.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Aston Villa-Liverpool Odds

Aston Villa: +280

Liverpool: -120

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: -197

Under 2.5 goals: +45

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Time: 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT

TV: NBC Sports

Why Aston Villa United Will Win

Aston Villa finished with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town. Somehow, it was scoreless until the 56th minute when they allowed Liam Delap to score. Ollie Watkins leveled the score in the 69th minute. Despite Aston Villa's best efforts, there was no other scoring in the match.

Morgan Rogers fired six shots, with three hitting the target. Likewise, Watkins finished with four shots, with one hitting the target and going into the net. Marcus Rashford had three shots, with one hitting the target. Also, Marco Asensio had four shots, with one hitting the target. Yauri Tielmans fired one shot, but it did not hit the target.

The offense fired 25 shots on the net, but with seven hitting the target. Additionally, they had a 94 percent passing accuracy with 75 percent possession rate. The offense also had 16 corner-kick chances. Regardless, they were not able to connect on more than one conversion as each of these corner-kick opportunities resulted in a missed opportunity or a turnover, which will not help them against an elite team like Liverpool.

The defense was solid, too. Axel Disasi had four clears, while Tyrone Mings had three clears and an interception. Emiliano Martinez excelled with three saves and just one goal conceded. Aston Villa also had a 90 percent tackle rate and only seven fouls. Overall, the defense did a great job of preventing any opportunities for Ipswich Town, who had just a 25-percent possession rate and only one corner-kick opportunity. Because of this, it did not put Aston Villa in any real danger throughout the match.

Aston Villa will win this matchup if they can find a way to convert more of their scoring chances, including their opportunities on the corner kick. Then, they continue to play stout defense and not commit any unnecessary fouls or give Liverpool any chances.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool defeated the Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in a tightly-contested battle on Sunday at Anfield. Amazingly, things started out quickly for Liverpool as Luis Diaz kicked one into the net thanks to an assist from Mohamed Salah. Later, Salah connected with one on a penalty kick to give Liverpool the 2-0 lead. It was a dominant game until the 67th minute when Liverpool surrendered a goal to Matheus Cunha. However, they held on for dear life to win this match and sustain their momentum as they head into the match with Aston Villa.

Liverpool only had 10 shots on the net, with only three going on target. Yet, they also had an 88-percent pass accuracy and a 51-percent possession rate. Salah finished with one goal, one assist, with two shots, including the goal that hit the target. Meanwhile, Diaz converted on the only shot he took. Diogo Jota had four shots, including one that hit the target. Darwin Nunez came off the bench and made five passes.

The defense was stout, with a 100-percent tackle success rate. Virgil Van Dijk was the best of them, making 11 clears. Likewise, Trent Alexander-Arnold helped keep things reputable, making three tackles and one clear. It made things easier for goalkeeper Alisson, who made three saves while conceding one goal.

Liverpool will win this match if Saleh and Diaz can continue dominating on the pitch. Then, they must continue their stout defense, with Can Dijk making the clears and Alisson making the saves.

Final Aston Villa-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Aston Villa had a strong performance in a draw but missed the mark when they needed to convert. Now, they will have a tougher challenge against Liverpool, and facing the best team in the Premier League might be too much of a challenge. Consequently, their inability to convert on major chances will cost them against Liverpool. Therefore, I can see Liverpool edging out Aston Villa, sweeping the season series in a big win.

Final Aston Villa-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Liverpool: -120