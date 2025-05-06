ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wesneski and Patrick face off in Milwaukee in Game 2! These two teams have not met for Game 1 yet. However, both teams are playing very similarly, with neither being able to find much momentum. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Brewers prediction and pick.

Astros-Brewers Projected Starters

Hayden Wesneski vs. Chad Patrick

Hayden Wesneski (1-2) with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on eight hits with zero walks and one strikeout through five innings.

Away Splits: (0-1) 3.00 ERA

Chad Patrick (1-3) with a 2.87 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on six hits with zero walks and four strikeouts through 5.2 innings.

Home Splits: (1-1) 1.69 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Brewers Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -108

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Astros vs. Brewers

Time: 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT

TV: Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros have been a model of consistency in the MLB, and they finished with an 88-73 record last year. The Astros have been inconsistent this year with a 17-16 record, and have gone 2-3 in their previous five games and lost three of their last four games. They were a top-three offense in the MLB last season and sixth in total pitching ERA. Their offense has been around average this year, and then they are fifth in pitching and are an elite staff in comparison. Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Yainer Diaz, Isaac Paredes, Yordan Alvarez (dealing with injury), and Christian Walker were added to an already loaded offense in the offseason. Hunter Brown and Hayden Wesneski have been solid in the starting pitching rotation. The Astros have talent, but have been unable to put it all together.

The Astros are starting Wesneski on the mound. He has a 1-2 record, a 3.86 ERA, and a 1.00 WHIP. He has allowed 12 runs on 24 hits with four walks and 26 strikeouts through 28 innings in five starts this season. His K/BB ratio is also 6.5 through those starts. Despite his overall solid play, the Astros are 2-3 in his five starts. This is a decent matchup against a Brewers offense that has underperformed up to this point in the season.

The Astros' offense was the third-best in the MLB last season, but they have not been as good this season. They were third in batting average at .262, and then this season are 16th in batting average at .243. Pena, Altuve, Alvarez (despite injury), and Paredes have been standouts on this offense, showcasing that they have balance. Pena leads in batting average at .282 and in total hits with 35. Then, Altuve leads in home runs with four, Alvarez leads in RBI with 18, and Paredes leads in OBP at .353. This offense is still very talented, but they aren't as great as they have been. This is also a difficult matchup against Patrick, given how well he plays for Milwaukee.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers were great last season, with a 93-69 record. However, this season, they have a 17-16 record, have gone 2-3 in their previous five games, and have lost three of their last four. Their offense has been solid since being a great unit the previous season. They were a great pitching staff last year, and have still been solid this season. William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, Joey Ortiz, and Christian Yelich have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate and are giant keys for the team this season. Freddy Peralta, Chad Patrick, and Jose Quintana have played well and are carrying this pitching staff, which needs help.

The Brewers are starting Patrick on the mound against the Astros. He has a 1-3 record, a 2.87 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP. He has allowed 10 runs on 29 hits with 11 walks and 26 strikeouts through 31.1 innings across seven total appearances. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.4 in those starts. Patrick is playing great baseball alone, but the Brewers have only gone 2-5 in his seven appearances. This is a big X-factor in this matchup.

The Brewers' offense has underperformed this season. At .238, the Brewers are 19th in team batting average after finishing last year with a .248 batting average. Chourio, Hoskins, and Turang have all stood out on the offense for Milwaukee, where balance is a key component. Turang leads in batting average at .315 and in total hits with 41. Then, Chourio leads in home runs with six and RBI with 24. Finally, Hoskins leads in OBP at .381. The Milwaukee offense's strength is its depth, but it's a difficult matchup against Wesneski on the mound for Houston.

Final Astros-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers might win outright, but thanks to Patrick, they at least cover. The Astros have been unimpressive this year, and it's a prime spot for Milwaukee to take advantage. The Brewers cover and win outright in Game 2 at home.

Final Astros-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-194)