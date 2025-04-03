ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Twins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros-Twins.

The Houston Astros just got clobbered in three games by the San Francisco Giants at home. The Giants walked into Houston and decisively outplayed the Astros. San Francisco won all three games by at least two runs, two of the games by at least three runs. The cumulative score for the three-game series: Giants 16, Astros 6, an average margin of victory of 3.3 runs per game. Houston ace Framber Valdez was flambeed by the Giants for five runs in the first two innings on Wednesday afternoon. Houston, which started last season 7-18 before recovering to make the playoffs, is 2-4 through six games and has to be at least a little concerned about starting the season slowly again. The Astros are unlikely to recover in 2025 if they start the season as poorly as they did in 2024. They were lucky last year due to Texas and Seattle both struggling profoundly during the regular season. Texas in particular looks a lot better this season. The Astros can't have another bad April and expect to get away with it.

Astros-Twins Projected Starters

Hunter Brown vs Joe Ryan

Hunter Brown (0-1) was solid in his first start against the New York Mets. However, there was and is clear room for improvement. Brown didn't get hammered, but he did walk three batters in addition to scattering four hits. He needs to establish and maintain much better control. A first start of the season having rough edges is to be expected, but now, with Houston at 2-4 and needing to immediately stabilize, Brown needs to improve and deliver a stronger outing against Minnesota.

Last Start: March 28 vs New York Mets — 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 7 K

Joe Ryan (0-0) wasn't dominant in his first start of 2025, but he pitched out of trouble. He worked around several base hits and gave the Twins a good start. Notably, he didn't walk anyone. Ryan will now go against a struggling Houston offense which — with Kyle Tucker now a Chicago Cub — is missing one of its big guns and has to find a way to compensate.

Last Start: March 29 vs St Louis Cardinals — 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

Here are the Astros-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Twins Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +102

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How to Watch Astros vs Twins

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network (Astros) | FanDuel Sports Network North (Twins)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros have just lost three games in a row. Chances are this talented veteran team will bounce back and play at a much higher level. Hunter Brown is a good starting pitcher who has every chance of being able to limit the Twins, whose big hitters — notably including Carlos Correa — have largely struggled to start the season. Houston might need to get on the road to relax a little and play more like the team which has been the gold standard in Major League Baseball for the past eight years (since 2017).

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins might finally be picking up momentum after losing their first four games of the season. They were down 3-0 to the White Sox on Tuesday night and were staring at the possibility of an 0-5 start. They rallied to win that game and then scored a 6-1 win over Chicago on Wednesday. The bats have woken up. Minnesota now takes the field for its home opener and should draw energy from a revved-up partisan crowd.

Final Astros-Twins Prediction & Pick

These two teams are both struggling. The game feels like a coin flip. Pass on this one, or at least wait for a live play.

Final Astros-Twins Prediction & Pick: Astros moneyline