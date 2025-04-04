ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is game two of a three-game series as the Houston Astros visit the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Twins prediction and pick.

The Astros come into the game at 3-4 on the year while the Twins come in at 2-5 on the season. These two teams played their first game of the series on Thursday. Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach would both drive in runs in the first inning to give the Twins the lead. Still, Christian Walker and Jeremy Pena both hit home runs in the second inning to tie the game. In the fourth inning, Brendan Rodgers singled to center driving in two runs, and he would double in the sixth inning to make it 5-2. That would be the final score as the Astros took the win.

Astros-Twins Projected Starters

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Bailey Ober

Spencer Arrighetti (1-0) with a 1.50 ERA and a 0.50 WHIP.

Last Start: In his last start, Arrighetti went six innings, giving up one hit and two walks. He would strike out five batters while giving up just one run in a winning effort over the Mets.

Away Splits: Arrighetti has not pitched on the road this year, but he was 4-8 last year with a 4.95 ERA and a .260 opponent batting average on the road last season.

Bailey Ober (0-1) with a 27.00 ERA and a 4.13 WHIP

Last Start: Ober went just 2.2 innings in his last start, giving up eight hits and three walks. He would also give up two home runs, and give up eight total runs in a loss to the Cardinals.

Home Splits: Ober has not pitched on the road this year, but last year, he was 7-5 with a 4.34 ERA and a .221 opponent batting average.

Here are the Astros-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Twins Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +116

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Astros vs. Twins

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: FDSNMW/NESN

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jose Altuve leads the top of the order for the Astros this year. He is hitting .321 with a home run, an RBI, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Isaac Paredes hits behind him in the order. He is hitting just .130 but with a .310 OBP. Further, he has a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Yordan Alvarez rounds out the top of the order. He is hitting .125 with a .241 OBP. Alvarez has a double and four RBIs this year.

Chrisitan Walker sits in the middle of the order this year. He is hitting just .185 but with a .214 OBP. He has a home run, an RBI, and thee runs scored. Meanwhile, Jeremy Pena hits behind Walker. Pena is hitting just .120 but has two home runs, two RBIS, four runs scored, and a stolen base. Finally, Brendan Rodgers is hitting well this year. He is hitting .313 with a .389 OBP. Rodgers has a double and three RBIs.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Matt Wallner leads the top of the Twins lineup. He is hitting .143 but with a .308 OBP. Wallner has two doubles, a triple, and two runs scored. Hitting behind him is Carlos Correa. Correa is hitting just .080 with a .115 OBP but had a double, an RBI, and a run scored. rounding out the top of the order is Byron Buxton. Buxton is hitting .240 with a .269 OBP. He has a double, a home run, a stolen base, three RIBS, and five runs scored.

The middle of the order has Trevor Larnach. Larnach is hitting .143 with a .308 on-base percentage. He has an RBI, a stolen base, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Ty France is hitting .192 with a .250 OBP. He has two RBIs and two runs scored. Further, Willi Castro is hitting .261 with three doubles, a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Finally, Harrison Bader is hitting .211 but has three home runs, eight RBIs, and three runs scored.

Final Astros-Twins Prediction & Pick

Bailey Ober was hit hard in his first start and is now facing a lineup that has also hit him hard. Current Astros have hit .344 against Bailey Ober, with a .364 on-base percentage. Further, they have hit five home runs, and a double, while having six RBIs. Yordan Alvarez is five for eight with two home runs, three RBIS, and a walk against Ober, while Jose Altuve also has two home runs and two RBIs. Still, the Twins have had some success in a smaller sample size against Spencer Arrighetti. They have hit .400 against him with three RBIs. Ty France is two for four with an RBI while Chrisitan Vazquez is one for two with two RBIs. Still, the Twins lineup is hitting just .180 on the year, with 22 runs scored in seven games. Take the Astros in this one.

Final Astros-Twins Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (+116)