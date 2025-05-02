ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Astros will continue their three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Rate Field. It will be fun in the Windy City as we continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-White Sox prediction and pick.

Astros-White Sox Projected Starters

Hunter Brown vs. Davis Martin

Hunter Brown (4-1) with a 1.22 ERA

Last Start: Brown was strong in his last outing, going six innings while allowing one earned run on seven hits while striking out nine and walking one in a win over the Royals.

Away Splits: Brown has been excellent on the road, going 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA over four starts away from home.

Davis Martin (1-3) with a 3.24 ERA

Last Start: Martin was elite in his last start, hurling six shutout innings while allowing three hits while striking out five and walking two in a no-decision against the Athletics.

Home Splits: Martin has produced decent results at Rate Field, going 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA over three starts.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-White Sox Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: -240

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Astros vs. White Sox

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

TV: CHSN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jose Altuve remains elite and has been one of the more consistent players in baseball, even as he ages. So far, he has been productive, batting .274 with four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 15 runs coming into the weekend. Isaac Paredes has been a great addition for the Astros, hitting .252 with four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 14 runs. Likewise, Jeremy Pena has also been solid, hitting .282 with four home runs, 12 RBIs, and 17 runs. While Yordan Alvarez has struggled to start the season, batting just .218, he is still a major power threat, and a guy who could easily take a mistake pitch into the right-field seats.

Brown has thrived against the White Sox, going 3-0 with a 2.41 ERA over three starts. Significantly, Chicago hitters have batted .257 with only three home runs against him throughout his three starts. Brown will look to keep the momentum going and continue to frustrate Chicago hitters. When he exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is the third-best in baseball. Josh Hader has dominated in his role as the closer, going 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA and eight saves in 13 appearances. Now, the Astros hope to get the ball to him, with Steven Okert and Tayler Scott likely playing a role as they try to bridge the gap.

The Astros will cover the spread if their offense gets going and Alvarez displays some power. Then, they need a good outing from Brown to set things up for the bullpen to finish it.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Robert is struggling, causing some debate over whether he should be traded. Substantially, the slugger may be trying to overcompensate, especially on a team that is still the worst in the game. So far, Robert is batting just .183 with four home runs, 13 RBIs, and 16 runs. Meanwhile, Andrew Benintendi is producing mixed results, hitting .231 with five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 11 runs. Brooks Baldwin is hitting .241 with three home runs, 13 RBIs, and six runs.

Martin is quietly having a good season and will face the Astros for the first time in his career. Now, he hopes to sustain that momentum and avoid making critical mistakes. When Martin exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 20th in baseball in team ERA. The Sox don't have an established closer, but Brandon Eisert has the one save.

The White Sox will cover the spread if their lineup can force Brown to work through longer innings. Then, they need Martin to hit his spots in the strike zone and avoid making that mistake over the heart of the plate.

Final Astros-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Astros came into the weekend 16-14 against the spread, while the White Sox were 8-23 against the spread. Additionally, the Astros were 5-7 against the spread on the road, while the Sox were 5-10 against the spread at home.

The Astros are first in the American League West, while the Sox are last in the American League Central. Last season, the Astros went 4-2 against the White Sox, including 2-1 in Chicago. I like the pitching matchup for the Astros, and Brown has been perfect against the Sox. Therefore, I see that trend continuing, as the Astros win the game and cover the spread on the road.

Final Astros-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (-138)