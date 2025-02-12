ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Athletics will play in Sacramento this season with the hope of getting better. We are talking green and yellow as we continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics over/under win total prediction and pick.

The Athletics have moved to Sacramento and will be playing there until their new stadium in Las Vegas is ready. Ultimately, they hope to field a better team before they get there, as the A's went 69-93 in their last season in Oakland. It will be a new season for the team with no official city, and the Athletics hope for a better performance.

The Athletics added Jose Severino to be at the top of their rotation and attempt to field a better pitching staff than they did last season. Also, they signed Gio Urshela to help their infield. The A's also acquired lefty Jacob Lopez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Also, they got Jeffrey Springs in a trade with the Rays.

The A's lost Ross Stripling to free agency. Additionally, they lost Scott Alexander. Notably, they did not have any major losses, but also did not have many notable players to lose.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2025 Win Total Odds

Over 70.5 Wins: +102

Under 70.5 Wins: -124

Why You Should Bet the Over

The Athletics have some confidence in some of their players. Overall, Brent Rooker is their best hitter and one they recently extended to a long-term contract. Rooker has been outstanding and had a hard-hit rate of 49.6 last season, along with a 91.9 MPH exit velocity. Amazingly, he hit .293 with 39 home runs, 112 RBIs, and 82 runs. Rooker also had an on-base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .562.

Rooker is already the star of the team. Yet, there is some potential from others in the lineup. Tyler Soderstrom is a player that can possibly hit 30 home runs. His power levels are off the charts, and he will look to showcase what he can do this season. Meanwhile, second baseman Zach Gelot has 20/20 potential after stealing 25 bases last season. The only bad mark for him is his strikeouts. Sadly, he whiffed 188 times last season.

If he can stay healthy, Severino will be an amazing signing. His 182 innings last season were the most for him since the 2018 season. JP Sears is an inning eater who can do anything on the mound. Also, Mitch Spence yielded a 32-percent chase rate. Closer Mason Miller had a 14.4 strikeout rate measured over nine innings. Meanwhile, setup man Tyler Ferguson used his side-arm motion to sling 96 MPH fastballs along with a sweeper that destroyed opposing hitters (.177 batting average).

The Athletics will win 71 games if their lineup can get better, with Rooker leading the charge. Then, they need their rotation to throw more innings and for their bullpen to improve.

Why You Should Bet the Under

The Athletics still are a team with a bad offense. Plus, they will have to play the Seattle Mariners, who they went 4-9 against in 2024, and the Houston Astros, who they went 5-8 against. The A's also went 10-22 against the American League Central.

Their offense was responsible for this, as they withered whenever they faced good pitching staffs. Significantly, guys like Seth Brown struggled. Brown saw his slugging percentage slump for a third consecutive year. Consequently, he let the team down when they needed him often and will need to do better. Darell Hernaiz has a slow bat. Also, JJ Bleday may be a 20-home run hitter but is a terrible defender. Catcher Shea Langeliers is a bat-first pull hitter with no redeeming qualities behind the plate. The Athletics also don't know what they have yet in shortstop Jacon Wilson.

The pitching staff is not the best. There will be questions about Severino's ability to stay healthy. The Athletics also are unsure of how Joey Estes will be. While he does have an improved sweeper, he may need to do more.

The Athletics will not win 71 games because there are still too many questions about this offense. Because of this, they will struggle to beat any team that fields a good pitcher.

Final Athletics Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Athletics made a bold move in their decision to leave Oakland. Ultimately, they made a choice and will stick with it. But the product on the field leaves little to be desired. While they won 69 games last season, they are relying too much on Severino to be their savior, and he has never been that type. I can see them winning 69 games again. That will be just short of their goals.

Final Athletics Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 70.5 Wins -124