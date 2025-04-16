ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Athletics-White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox won two of three from the Boston Red Sox over the past weekend, but then they welcomed the Athletics into the Windy City on Tuesday and got hammered. The Athletics unloaded on White Sox pitching for 12 runs, setting a tone for the series. The A's play in a hitter-friendly ballpark in Sacramento. They have been involved in a number of slugfests and can bring the lumber to the yard whenever they play. Against the White Sox on Tuesday, they showed the ability to dominate a weaker team. They hope to maintain that identity and get on a big-time roll so that they can stay afloat in the American League West.

Athletics-White Sox Projected Starters

Jeffrey Springs vs Jonathan Cannon

Osvaldo Bido (1-1) was decent in his last outing. He wasn't dominant, and he wasn't particularly sharp, but he consistently pitched out of trouble to avoid the big inning and keep his team close against the San Diego Padres. The laws of averages won't be kind to Bido, however, if he keeps giving up large numbers of hits. Most of the time, nine hits in five innings will lead to five or more runs allowed. Bido has to allow fewer baserunners and establish better location on his pitches. It's important for pitchers to attack the strike zone and get ahead on counts, but pitchers need to hit corners, get late movement, and not make their strikes easy to read. There is always a balance to be struck, and Bido needs to find it.

Last Start: April 9 vs San Diego Padres — 5 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

Jonathan Cannon (0-2) did not have his best stuff against the Guardians last week. He got hit hard, he issued a few walks, and was always under pressure. Cannon needs to get the leadoff man out in every inning and keep hitters in the yard. The A's can't be allowed to bash away as they did on Tuesday.

Last Start: April 10 at Cleveland Guardians — 5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 3 BB, 6 K

Here are the Athletics-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-White Sox Odds

Athletics: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -156

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Athletics vs White Sox

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California (A's) | Chicago Sports Network (White Sox)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox remain a very bad team. They might have their occasional moments, but they are going to lose at least 100 games this season. As a bettor, you can expect to win roughly 65 percent of every moneyline bets you make against the White Sox this season if you bet against them in every game. If they go 57-105, that's 105 wins and 57 losses for a faithful moneyline bettor who fades the Sox without fail. In the betting industry, a 65-percent success rate is to be envied. You're going to lose some White Sox fade bets this season, but over the long haul, you're going to come out ahead if you keep at it.

Jonathan Cannon is a weak pitcher on a weak team. The A's should be able to score at least five runs against him if not more. That should be enough to win.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Osvaldo Bido is a decent pitcher, but not a great one, and he just gave up nine hits in his most recent outing. If the White Sox can get nine hits against him, they will probably score at least five runs, which should enable them to at least cover the spread if not win outright.

Final Athletics-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Do not complicate this. A's moneyline. Fade the White Sox. You won't win all the time, but you will win most of the time.

Final Athletics-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Athletics moneyline