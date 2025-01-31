ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Auburn-Ole Miss prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Auburn-Ole Miss.

The Auburn Tigers are something else. They played an inconsistent, sloppy, uneven, not-extremely-focused game on Wednesday night on the road in the SEC against LSU. They won by 13 points. Auburn, even when well below its very best, can still deliver decisive wins on the road in what is widely viewed as the toughest conference in men's college basketball this year. That's why the Tigers, who beat Tennessee last Saturday and are unbeaten in SEC play, are very much in line to get a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. It would frankly be shocking if Auburn somehow doesn't get a top seed. The Tigers have beaten a large stack of top-25 opponents and have collected an even bigger amount of Quad 1 wins. Their only loss was on the road at Duke. There is just no weakness in this team's overall profile. Auburn hopes to continue to win games and put itself in the best possible position to win the SEC championship. Alabama is Auburn's closest pursuer. Every game Auburn wins puts that much more pressure on Alabama to keep pace. Auburn and Alabama are the only two SEC men's basketball teams with fewer than two conference losses heading into Saturday.

The Ole Miss Rebels got healthy this week. They snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Texas Longhorns. Ole Miss did a few things really well in order to grab an important SEC win. First, Ole Miss did not turn the ball over very much. The Rebels gave away the ball only four times and created a lot of extra possessions because they were so disciplined with the ball. Second, Ole Miss made enough free throws to fend off Texas. The Rebels outscored Texas by seven points at the charity stripe in a game they won by three, 72-69. Third, 3-point defense stood out for the Rebels. Ole Miss limited Texas to 5-of-22 shooting from long range.

Ole Miss needs its defense to be good. The Rebels need to get easy points at the foul line. They need to take care of the ball. When they hit all the items on their checklist, as they did versus Texas, they are going to be hard to beat, because Chris Beard is really good at getting his teams to play hard and with physicality. As long as Ole Miss doesn't make too many mistakes, it will be a very nasty team to deal with.

Here are the Auburn-Ole Miss College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Auburn-Ole Miss Odds

Auburn: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -265

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Auburn vs Ole Miss

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn continues to set the standard in men's basketball this season. The Tigers have earned trust and respect. They are a better team than Ole Miss and should be able to demonstrate as much on the court.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss is back on track after the Texas win and will be hyped for this game. The Rebels should play very good defense and will hound Auburn's offense, which — as we saw last week versus Tennessee — can definitely be contained by an opponent which puts forth elite effort on defense.

Final Auburn-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Auburn is the better team, but Ole Miss is lying in the weeds waiting to spring an upset. This feels like a trap game. Pass.

Final Auburn-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss +6.5