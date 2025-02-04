ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Baylor and Texas Tech. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Baylor-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Big 12 clash, No. 13 Texas Tech hosts Baylor on Tuesday night in Lubbock, promising an electrifying matchup. The Red Raiders enter riding a six-game winning streak and boasting an impressive 17-4 record, while Baylor arrives fresh off a stunning 21-point comeback victory against Kansas. Robert Wright, who dropped a career-high 24 points against the Jayhawks, will look to continue his momentum against a stingy Texas Tech defense. With both teams sitting at 6-4 and 8-2 in conference play respectively, this game could be a critical turning point in the Big 12 standings. Expect a high-intensity battle between two talented squads looking to make a statement.

Here are the Baylor-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-Texas Tech Odds

Baylor: +7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +280

Texas Tech: -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Baylor Bears prepare to face off against No. 22 Texas Tech in Lubbock on Tuesday night, there's a palpable sense of momentum and confidence surrounding Scott Drew's squad. Fresh off a historic comeback victory against 11th-ranked Kansas, Baylor has proven they have the resilience and firepower to overcome any obstacle. The Bears' second-half performance against the Jayhawks, where they erased a 21-point deficit and outscored Kansas 60-30, showcased their explosive offensive potential and unwavering determination. Freshman phenom Robert O. Wright III, who poured in a career-high 24 points against Kansas, has emerged as a dynamic playmaker capable of taking over games when it matters most.

While Texas Tech boasts an impressive 17-4 record and is riding a six-game winning streak, Baylor's recent triumph over a top-ranked opponent gives them a psychological edge heading into this crucial Big 12 matchup. The Bears have demonstrated their ability to perform under pressure, shooting a blistering 58.6% in the second half against Kansas and dominating the rebounding battle 40-27. Baylor's proficiency in capitalizing on turnovers, evidenced by their 24 points off Kansas' 14 turnovers, could prove decisive against a Texas Tech team that will need to protect the ball meticulously. Baylor's battle-tested roster, buoyed by their recent success and the emergent star power of Wright and Omier, positions them as the favorites to secure a crucial road victory and continue their ascent in the conference hierarchy.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders are primed to continue their impressive run as they host the Baylor Bears in a crucial Big 12 matchup on Tuesday night. Riding a six-game winning streak, including a thrilling 82-81 overtime victory against No. 5 Houston, the Red Raiders have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the conference1. Their recent surge has catapulted them into the top 10 of both the NCAA NET and Kenpom ratings, showcasing their strength on both ends of the court. The Red Raiders' balanced offensive attack, led by the trio of Chance McMillian (15.4 PPG), JT Toppin (15.3 PPG), and Darrion Williams (14.6 PPG), has been instrumental in their success1. Texas Tech's ability to spread the floor and knock down three-pointers, averaging 9.4 per game while shooting an impressive 38.2% from beyond the arc, will pose a significant challenge for Baylor's defense.

Defensively, Texas Tech has been equally impressive, holding opponents to just 65.4 points per game. The Red Raiders' home-court advantage at United Supermarkets Arena, where they boast a 26-4 record under head coach Grant McCasland, cannot be understated1. With momentum on their side and a raucous home crowd behind them, Texas Tech is well-positioned to exploit Baylor's vulnerabilities. The Bears, coming off a tough overtime loss to BYU, may struggle to contain the Red Raiders' multifaceted offensive attack and withstand the pressure of playing in a hostile environment. Texas Tech's superior field goal percentage (48.8% vs. Baylor's 46.1%) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.54, second in the Big 12) demonstrate their efficiency and ball control, which will be crucial in securing a victory against a talented Baylor squad.

Final Baylor-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

In a highly anticipated Big 12 clash, No. 22 Texas Tech hosts Baylor as 7.5-point favorites. The Red Raiders, riding a six-game winning streak, boast a potent offense averaging 81.4 points per game and shooting an impressive 48.8% from the field5. However, Baylor's recent 81-70 victory over Kansas demonstrates their resilience and offensive firepower. While Texas Tech's home-court advantage at United Supermarkets Arena is formidable, Baylor's ability to compete with top-ranked teams suggests a closer game than the spread indicates. Expect a hard-fought battle with Texas Tech likely winning, but Baylor covering the 7.5-point spread in a high-scoring affair.

Final Baylor-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Baylor +7.5 (-102), Under 140.5 (-110)