The Chicago Blackhawks are on the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Golden Knights prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Blackhawks-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Golden Knights Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: +285

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: -375

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network, Scripps Sports

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Chicago has played the Golden Knights once this season, and they were able to win that game. They had one of their better offensive games as they scored five goals in their win over Vegas. The Blackhawks do not score that many goals often, but they were able to against the Golden Knights in the first matchup. Chicago only put 23 shots on net in the game, but they were able to net five of those shots. If the Blackhawks can find a way to have another good game in the offensive zone, they will be able to win this game on the road, or at least cover the spread.

Vegas is playing decent hockey lately. However, they have scored less than four goals in four of their last five games. When the Golden Knights score less than four goals this season, they have a record of 13-18-5. That is 13 of their 18 regulation losses, and five of their six overtime losses. Additionally, Chicago is 17-9-3 when they allow less than four goals. That is all 17 of their wins. The Blackhawks will have a chance to cover the spread if they can keep the Golden Knights under four goals.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Vegas should not have any problem lighting the lamp in this game. The Blackhawks allow 3.47 goals per game, which is the third-most in the NHL. Additionally, the Blackhawks allow teams to take the third-most shots in the league. Chicago struggles to control possession, and they do not make it hard for opposing teams to play in the offensive zone. The Golden Knights have to take advantage of this. When Vegas scores 4+ goals this season, they are 21-0-1. I would expect the Golden Knights to reach that mark Thursday night, which gives them a chance to cover the spread.

The Golden Knights are also a good team defensively. They allow the seventh-fewest goals per game on the year, and they have allowed the third-fewest shots in the NHL. The Golden Knights do a great job in the defensive zone, and they do a great job keeping teams from putting pucks on net. To make matters better for them, the Blackhawks are fourth-worst scoring team in the league. Chicago also gets out-shot almost every game as they have taken the fewest shots in hockey. If the Golden Knights can just continue to play as they have been, they will not only win, but cover the spread.

Final Blackhawks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Blackhawks are not a good team, and I am not expecting them to beat the Golden Knights again Thursday night. I will be taking the Golden Knights to win this game at home, and cover the spread.

Final Blackhawks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (-140)