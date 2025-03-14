ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks continue their road trip as they face the Vancouver Canucks. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Canucks prediction and pick.

The Blackhawks are 20-37-9 on the year, which places them in last in the Central Division. The Blackhawks also continued their rebuild at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the San Jose Sharks. Will Smith and Collin Graf scored in the first period to make it 2-0. In the second, Frank Nazar would score for Chicago, but the Sharks would score again. Still, Ilya Mikheyev scored to make it a one goal game going into the third. The Blackhawks could not find the equalizer though, as they would fall 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Canucks are 30-24-11 on the year, placing them in fifth in the Central Divison. In their last game, the Canucks faced the Calgary Flames. The Canucks struck first on a goal from Pius Suter, but the Flames would tie the game in the period. Jake DeBrusk would score on the power play to give the Canucks back the lead, but Jonthan Huberdeau would score twice in the period to five the Flames the lead. Still, the Canucks would tie the game in the third, and the game would go to a shootout. That is where the Canucks would win the game 4-3.

Here are the Blackhawks-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackahawks-Canucks Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +198

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs Canucks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Related News Article continues below Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard leads the top line for the Blackhawks this year. He leads the team in points this year, coming into the game with 17 goals and 35 assists on the year. He is joined on the top line by Colton Dach and Jason Dickinson. Dach has played just 22 games, scoring two goals and having five assists. Dickinson has seven goals and nine assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Teuvo Teravainen is second on the team in points and leads the team in assists from the second line. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 36 assists. Teravainen is joined on the line by Ryan Donato, who leads the team in goals and is third in points. He comes into the game with 26 goals and 49 assists. Finally, Tyler Bertuzzi has been solid from the third line. He comes in with 17 goals and 17 assists on the year.

Spencer Knight is expected to be in goal for Chicago in this game. He is 14-10-1 on the year with a 2.38 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. Knight is sixth in the NHL in goals-against average and tied for tenth in the NHL in save percentage this year. He is 2-2 as a member of the Blackhawks, giving up three or fewer goals in all four starts.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top point producers for the Canucks are Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson. Hughes is currently dealing with injuries but has been solid from the blue line this year. He has 14 goals and 47 assists this year, good for 61 points. He leads the team in assists and points this year. Meanwhile, Elias Pettersson, who has also been dealing with injuries, is second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 25 assists this year, good for 39 total points. Finally, Jake DeBrusk has been great on the top line. He has 23 goals and 14 assists this year.

The second line for the Canucks is led by Brock Boeser. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 20 assists this year. That places him fourth on the team in points this year. He is joined on the line by Drew O'Connor. O'Connor comes into the game with two goals and two assists in his 14 games with the team. The line is rounded out by Filip Chytil, who has two goals and four assists in his 14 games with the team.

Kevin Lankinen is expected to be in goal for the Canucks. He is 23-17-7 on the year with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He is 3-2 in his last five games, not giving up more than three goals in any of those three games.

Final Blackhawks-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Canucks come into this NHL game as favorites. Still, Spencer Knight has been solid for the Blackhawks. He has given up nine goals in his four games with the Blackhawks. The Canucks are not scoring well. They are scoring just 2.71 goals per game while sitting 16th in the NHL on the power play. With Spencer Knight playing well, expect the Blackhawks to keep it close.

Final Blackhawks-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Blackhawks +1.5 (-128)